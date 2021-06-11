Realme laptop design leaks before launch





Tech maker Realme plans to add another device category to its portfolio. This is a new laptop that Indian CEOs have recently made fun of. And now, the new leak seems to give us an idea of ​​what a new laptop, apparently called the “Realme Book,” will look like.

The new leak comes from the Android Authority and makes the RealmeBook design and build look good. These leaks also include the names of tablets that Relame plans to release. This is clearly called the “Realme Pad”.

Realme Book: Leaked detail image 1/3 (image credit: Android Authority) image 2/3

(Image credit: Android Authority) 3 Image 3

(Image credit: Android authority)

The Relame Book looks like an Apple MacBook. Enveloping the bullying of the laptop, the CEO confirmed that he was considering launching the laptop. This is a trend that has been going on since the MacBook Air was launched in 2008.

The photos in the report seem to show that the Realme Book has an aluminum body and a thin bezel. It looks like there is a dual speaker grill at the bottom of the laptop. In other words, it has a stereo speaker. Realme Book is expected to run on Windows, and Realme’s history suggests competitive prices.

According to the report, the laptop is set to have a 3: 2 aspect ratio screen. This is currently a departure from the screens of other laptops, but Realme may be planning to introduce it as a specific feature of Realme Book. This laptop will also boot on the USC-C port.

Realme Pad: Leaked Details

(Image credit: Android authority)

There is no definitive information about RealmePad other than its name. However, this image seems to suggest that the tablet launch could take place during the global launch of Realme GT5G next week.

The corners of the Realme Pad can be seen in the image showing a square design reminiscent of an Apple iPad. It may have a camera on the back.

