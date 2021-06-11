What do you think?





Let me get rid of this first so I don’t hate Microsoft (I’m called both Microsoft and Funboy). I have Windows computers and use them for some things rather than my daily routine. When Google itself released the HP Chromebook 11 G1 in 2013, I started using Chromebooks early on.

The Chrome OS was announced in 2009, and the actual “Chromebook” shipped in 2011, but it took a few years for the platform to get going.

As schools began to adopt operating systems, people began to notice their features and dreamed of what they could do. Apps for that purpose began to be created, and existing app developers adapted versions of their products, such as Microsoft and Apple.

I first started using Chrome OS in 2013 when the G1 arrived, but it took some time before it was available almost full-time. I’ve been using Windows, switching between what I can do, and experimenting most of the time. Some of the programs I’m using are Windows only, and ironically, those web versions are available, but they aren’t fully or fully displayed.

I work in Microsoft Word every day. It’s both Excel and OneNote available from OneDrive. Of course, this involves keeping the files there, but today’s Office probably does that. It’s not the full version of these apps, but it’s fine for everyday tasks. Alternatively, you can use Google Docs to save the file to Google Drive.

Need to edit images? Chrome.Pixlrisnt Photoshop has many plugins, but it can do most of the work and is not as complicated as the online but not free Adoberival.

Really, I’m wasting my time here. If you can use the app on the web, you can run it on your Chromebook, but you can get more. A Windows-like taskbar that makes it easy to get to what you need. You can read messages and respond to SMS in your browser, Word, OneNote, and settings. In fact, anything can be pinned to the bar.

And in honor of Microsoft, I set Bing’s daily images as wallpaper and change the scene every morning.

You’ve probably heard at least, since the platform has been around for about 10 years (no specific birthday), if not all of what I’ve experienced. Really, we were celebrating just that 10 years and beyond.

The real question is, what do you guys think about it?

Image credit: Google

