Google promises to work with UK regulators on browser cookie plans

(Reuters) Google has promised UK competition regulators plans to remove third-party cookies from Chrome browsers, the Competitive Markets Department said Friday.

Data watchers said the promise was the result of actions taken against tech giants in the United States in January, following publisher concerns that the proposal could limit the competition for digital advertising. T.

Third-party cookies are used by digital advertisers to personalize and target their ads and help fund online content for consumers such as news publishers.

However, they also show privacy concerns by allowing many individuals to track consumer behavior in ways that make them uncomfortable.

Google says users are increasingly expecting the Web to be more private and secure.

The company’s new technology, called the Privacy Sandbox, aims to develop new digital advertising tools that protect people’s privacy and prevent the tracking of secrets, while at the same time supporting the web with thriving advertising funding. I said in a blog post on Friday.

The company said it welcomed the opportunity to work with regulators on initiatives to coordinate privacy and competition concerns.

Today, we talk about CMA and, more generally, how to properly design and implement privacy sandbox proposals and process user data on Google’s systems, more generally than CMA. After years of discussions with the broad web community, we offer a series of commitments, as mentioned in our blog post.

Under that suggestion, Google’s advertising products have no data benefits, and their advertising products and their sites are not favored.

CMA said Google’s commitment is substantive and widespread.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO, is leading regulators in working with powerful tech companies to shape their behavior and protect competition for the benefit of consumers. He said he was playing a role.

Tim Cowen, chairman of antitrust law at law firm Preiskel & Co, and a critic of Google, has a poor track record of doing business, citing a recent promise given to French authorities. Said.

He said that if businesses were offered to CMA, they would need to be very scrutinized to make sure they really helped and change Google’s behavior.

CMA said it would discuss the promise in the future.

