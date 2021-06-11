Tecno Spark 7T with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications





The Tecno Spark 7T was launched in India as an entry-level product from the company. It has impressive specifications for the price. The phone is provided with a single RAM and storage configuration, but with three color options. The Tecno Spark 7T has a thick bezel all around and a notch for selfie cameras. This is what you would expect from a low-budget product. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 48 megapixel primary sensor.

Price, availability of Tecno Spark 7T in India

The Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the only 4GB + 64GB storage model. Available in Jewel Blue, Magnet Black, and Nebula Orange color options. This phone will be available through Amazon from 12:00 pm (noon) on June 15th. Tecno offers Flat Rs. 1,000 yen discount on the first day of sale.

Techno Spark 7T Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 7T runs Android 11-based HiOS v7.6. It features a 6.52-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixel) dot-notch IPS display with 480 nit peak brightness and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Internally, the phone features an OctaCore MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, with 4GB of DDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage, and can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and video, the Tecno Spark 7T features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a /1.8 lens. Details of the secondary sensor are unknown. The front has an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a notch.

Tecno Spark 7T connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth v5, OTG support and more. On-board sensors include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone has a large capacity 6,000mAh battery and is 164.82×76.05×9.52mm in size.

This week is a spectacular view of all TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice. Orbital is available wherever podcasts are available, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. For more information, please see our ethical statement.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Vineet Washington is based in Delhi on new technologies for games, smartphones, audio devices, and Gadgets 360. Vineet is a senior sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected] Please send us your leads and tips.More Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 smartwatches with fitness tracking





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos