iOS 15 and macOS 12 take a small but important step towards a password-free future





Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 and macOS Monterey will preview a new feature called Passkey in the iCloud Keychain, an attempt to replace passwords with a more secure login process. Instead of using a text string to log in to your app or website, the WWDC presentation showed you how to access it using Face ID, Touch ID, or a security key instead. Passkeys are synced across Apple devices using iCloud.

Passwords are currently the most common way to protect your account, but it suffers from many problems. Passwords can be phished or forgotten and are not secure if used improperly (remember that we have had several occasions when we wanted to reuse passwords for multiple accounts). However, Apple believes that the new passkey solution can solve these problems, as the comparison table below shows.

Apple claims that the new system is more secure than regular passwords and more convenient than security keys.Screenshot: Apple

In a demonstration, Apple showed from the beginning how this new feature eliminates the need to create a password to sign in to apps and websites. Instead of creating a username and password during the sign-up process as usual, Apple’s Authentication Experience Engineer Garrett Davidson allows the app to register his Face ID as a passkey by simply entering the username. I did it. I’ve shown you how to use Face ID to log in to your app in the future, and how to log in to your account through the service’s website. It also works on Macs with Touch ID.

This feature is based on the WebAuthn standard, which Apple, Google, Microsoft and others have gradually added support to. Last year, Apple added support for providing passwordless login in Safari on iOS and macOS. However, the new approach is deeper, integrating WebAuthn into the app’s sign-up process and synchronizing credentials between Apple devices via iCloud.

WebAuthn uses public key cryptography behind the scenes to allow personal credentials to log in without actually leaving the device. Instead, mobile phones and computers can prove their identities by simply sending a signature without sharing a private private key.

The WebAuthns process means that the most sensitive information does not leave the device when you log in. Screenshot: Apple

Apple acknowledges that this feature is in its infancy. Released only in this year’s preview, it will be off by default on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Developers can enable this, but it is not intended for widespread use. There is also the obvious limitation of relying on iCloud for this feature to work. So if you need to log in to the same service on your Windows or Android device, you’re out of luck. Apple acknowledges this as a problem, but suggests that it is working to improve cross-platform support in the future. Apps and websites also need to enable support for new processes.

But this move is another sign of momentum behind password abolition. Microsoft has announced plans to make Windows 10 passwordless, and Google is working to allow password-less sign-in to the service.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos