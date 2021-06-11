Call of Duty Season 4 Release Date | When will Warzone (Season 3) end?





With the arrival of the first Call of Duty Season 4 gameplay trailer, Activision has also announced the release date of this huge update announcing changes to Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War.

In fact, we hope you enjoy Call of Duty Season 3 to the fullest. It’s the final day, and all the big upgrades for Season 4 seem to be just around the corner.

If you’re hoping for more news about this at E3 2021 this weekend, ignite those expectations. Activision isn’t one of this year’s showcases, and the conference is clearly complete. Call of Duty Free. Zone. Fortunately, there are many other studios in attendance and you can see them all in the E3 2021 schedule.

However, while waiting for more information about CoD Season 4, you’ll know when this new season will begin.

When will Call of Duty Season 3 end?

Call of Duty Season 3 is about to end, and the current wave of CoD content is expected to end on June 15, 2021. A lot of good things are happening this season, including Rambo and Die Hard content at the 80’s Action Hero event.

When will Call of Duty Season 4 begin?

Activision has confirmed that CoD Season 4 will begin on Thursday, June 17, 2021. This makes sense. A whole new season.

read more:

Is there a trailer for Call of Duty Season 4?

In fact, with the Call of Duty Season 4 trailer, Activision chose to avoid the E3 conference and instead publish this one-minute gameplay on its own terms. Check out the action-packed videos below.

What’s new in Call of Duty Season 4?

The trailer above is our main source of information about Call of Duty Season 4, and it actually packs a lot of detail into the one-minute runtime.

The dramatic on-screen text in the trailer warns players that the sky is falling and encourages them to prepare for the shock. This certainly suggests that some major changes will be made.

The trailer also promises some new maps, modes, and other multiplayer gameplay experiences. The first mentioned is collateral, which is available in either 6v6 or 12v12.

There is an experience in Amsterdam that seems to be done exactly 2 to 2. There is also a resurgence of Hijacked, a 6v6 mode that some fans remember.

In addition, the trailer hints that Warzone will be out of orbit at this event, which seems to have something to do with the satellite. Also, the word Zombie Uncaged popped up on the screen. This sounds like a little horror action to us.

When chaos rules, only the strong remain. The last part of the trailer’s dramatic text says: This is enough to get your attention ahead of the full release date of CoD Season 4, June 17, 2021.

Other CoD-related news seems to be missing words about the franchise’s next game. This seems to be called the Call of Duty Vanguard. And if the rumors are believed, it will have a huge impact on Warzone and the entire map will be prepared for a major renewal. More about it when we hear it!

