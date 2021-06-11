Sony sets new standards with WF-1000XM4 earphones – TechCrunch Japan





It’s been less than two years since I reviewed the WF-1000XM3. Meanwhile, Sony earphones have remained the standard for high-end earphones. Seriously, I reviewed the new pair a month ago, but still created an idiomatic reference.

This is unusual these days in the annual upgrade cycle. And that’s doubled due to the space in the wireless earphones. By the time Sony makes a full-scale entry in mid-2019, it already feels crowded and things are only getting worse. However, the M3 was breathing fresh air. With so many companies competing for the middle and low ends of the spectrum, Sony has dropped something truly premium.

Six months before the arrival of the AirPods Pro, the M3 hit the market with great sound and noise canceling. The latter, of course, was standardized across categories, but when Sony brought it, it was almost unheard of. However, despite the welcome of headphones, the company waited two years to provide proper follow-up. It is difficult to improve what is very good.

I am happy to report that the WF-1000XM4 is worth the wait. Sony specializes in high-end headphones, and these are no exception. The new shoots are in many ways better than their predecessors. Unfortunately, they are worth the price. If you think the M3 is as high as $ 230, the bad news is. The new one runs an additional $ 50.

In conclusion, new headphones mean lower prices for older units. A quick search shows them from many places for about $ 178, which matches the price of standard earphones. Sony, which is $ 30 higher than the AirPods Pro, is committed to the premium end of the spectrum. If anyone has the resources and scale to lower prices, it’s Sony.

Is the WF-1000XM4 worth the price? Of course, it’s a fairly subjective question. What I can definitely say is that it’s the best sound pair you can buy. I’m still not sure that anyone can truly recreate the experience of over-ear headphones with a pair of earphones. So far, the form factor is too limited. However, there are certainly advantages to bringing buds. In short, portability and the chance to breathe your ears on these indescribably hot summer days.

Of course, the buds are also good for fitness. Probably not the first choice, especially if you’re looking for a pair to work out with. That said, IPX4 is water resistant and enough to sweat, but they really enjoy earphones like jazz records, either on a plane for a long time or sitting at a desk.

For one thing, they are big. Sure, they’re much smaller than their predecessors, and while migrating from paddle design to placing components on the ear canal is a net advantage, it’s still a bit too big in the long run. It’s one of the big differences, but I’ve found that wearing a bud for a long time tends to hurt your ears. Replacing the medium size foam tip with a small one (medium for almost all types of earphone tips) reduced the pressure a bit. About active noise canceling. Still, the dull pain did not go away in the end.

It’s also worth noting that Ive didn’t have a great experience with foam chips. They tend to wear more easily than silicone and tend to be a bit awkward at the earwax area (see, this job isn’t always clean). It’s understandable why high-end manufacturers choose this route, but from a comfort standpoint.

We also commend Sony for its sustainable paper packaging. I don’t often see it, but how often do you actually see the packaging that contained the electronics? Anything good for the planet is net positive in my book. Besides, the charging case looks great.

It is much smaller than W3. These are much easier to put in your pocket. There’s a pretty flashy white Sony logo on top, but it’s a discreet matte black. The magnet is strong and the bud fits tightly into the case. Also, the buds stick to each other. Depending on the charge, the thin LED strip just below the lid glows green or red. The USB-C port is located on the back because the case is wide enough to stand upright. Alternatively, you can charge it wirelessly using the Qi pad.

Interestingly, the charging times listed are the same as the M3, but the numbers are off. The original can be used for 6 hours in the bud and another 18 hours in the case. Here it is 8 hours for the buds and 16 hours for the case. So it’s a whole day anyway, but it’s definitely better to add two hours with real earphones.

The bud itself is a little more flashy than the case. This design features two intersecting circles, most of which are designed to be level with the ears. The outside is accented with a metal mic, with a second flash mic at the top.

The sound of the buds is really great. It’s like a separation of instruments, opening up new details to familiar songs that you missed in the lower buds. The default balance is also great. Sony doesn’t have to do that, so it doesn’t lean too much into the bass. Headphones provide great sound with a wide variety of music, not just podcasts.

Noise canceling is once again the industry leader. Simply tap the left earphone to switch between ANC and ambient noise, the difference being similar to day and night. I was really impressed with the sound that could be blocked, such as the very noisy vegetable juicer. I was also impressed with the Bluetooth range of the buds.

Earphones often give you what you get for what you pay for. That’s true here. Sony has once again succeeded in setting the standard for high-end earphones with the WF-1000XM4.

