Morning Briefing: Checkmate Google? Millennials Should Stop Whining





Good morning. Welcome to the Morning Briefing on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Checking google

Google has received considerable criticism over the years for its power to control our lives.

Politicians in many countries are looking at ways to cut the wings and make search engine giants more responsible.

The Competition and Markets Authority has secured significant concessions from Google in the way it processes third-party data.

Has the tide changed?

Raise millennials!

The tension between men and women of all ages is not new, with occasional exchanges of candid opinions.

Money Marketing columnist Graham Bentley gives modest advice to young people in a June print magazine column.

Stop attacking the baby boomer generation and do your best.

Weekly voting

In the spirit of Graham Bentley’s column, is our new poll asking if advisors are shutting out potential millennial clients with excessive fees?

Today’s quote

“If the European Central Bank doesn’t speak badly and we don’t hear evil, that doesn’t mean we don’t see evil. Not for a while, but tapering is inevitable, and this is market turmoil. I know it can cause. “

– Hinesh Patel, Portfolio Manager, Quilter Investors on ECB’s Latest Interest Rate Determination

Stat attack

20%

One in five people over the age of 55 is more concerned about the need for long-term care due to the impact of the pandemic on long-term care facilities.

14%

Reviewing the long-term care fund plan

26%

The spread of Covid-19 to long-term care facilities will affect the way care facilities are funded in the future.

twenty four%

Fear that children may not be able to leave the legacy they want because they need money themselves

twenty two%

Considering reducing holidays and other luxury items to save even more

16%

They said they might have to work longer,

14%

Considering “higher risk” investments to increase care funds

Source: Key Group survey on the impact of Covid on long-term care facilities

In other news

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for financial services companies to be exempt from the G7’s “historic” global tax system.

On Saturday (June 5th), the G7 agreed to support a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% for the world’s “largest and most profitable multinationals.”

The Financial Times reported that snacks will continue to claim exemptions as negotiations move to the G20 next month.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden wants to broaden the scope of the tax and make sure that it’s not just US tech companies that are affected.

did you see?

There are several stories, including celebrities, tycoons, and years of proceedings.

There are all three of Woodford’s blunders, and Chief Reporter Royce Valerie talks about the third aspect.

She reported yesterday that law firm Lee Day believes the proceedings against Link Fund Solutions regarding the collapse of Woodford Equity Income Fund are “becoming a big and long battle.”

Attorney Kamran Vojdani said it could take “up to 36 months” to close the case after the trial once the court proceedings began.

