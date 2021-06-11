How to configure the Weather & News taskbar widget in Windows 10





In June 2021, Microsoft enabled the News and Weather widget (called “News and Interests”) in the Windows 10 taskbar. You can check the weather, sports score, news, etc. at a glance. Here’s how to show, hide, and configure parts of the widget:

How to Get the News and Interests Widget on Windows 10 The News and Interests Widget was enabled on all Windows 10 PCs that were fully updated on June 9, 2021. This widget will automatically appear on the taskbar. If your PC has a widget and it is enabled, it will appear in the taskbar near the date and time in the lower right corner of the screen.

By default, the widget will display the current temperature of your location and a very simple weather forecast on the taskbar itself. To fully open the widget, move (or click) the mouse cursor over the widget.

If you don’t see the widget on the taskbar, you need to update to the latest version of Windows.

Tip: If you have previously disabled the widget, right click on the taskbar[ニュースと興味]Point to[アイコンとテキストを表示]Or[アイコンを表示]You can restore the widget by selecting.In the context menu on the taskbar[ニュースと興味]If you don’t see the option, you may be running an older version of Windows 10 that doesn’t have this feature.

How to use and configure the widget card

The News and Interests widget starts with various information panels called “cards” that are enabled by default. These cards show sports scores, stock prices, weather forecasts, or local traffic conditions. Scroll down to see news articles that are automatically retrieved from the web.

Click on the card itself to see detailed information about the weather, stock prices, and other cards. A page with details loads in the Edge browser on MSN.com. (Even the widget weather card opens the MSN Weather website instead of the Windows 10 built-in weather app.)

If you want to set the card’s behavior, such as changing the location of the weather card or adding a ticker symbol to your financial card, click the menu button in the upper right corner of the card panel. The menu that appears gives you options for configuring the card.

The widget updates throughout the day, but if you want to manually update the card information, it’s at the top of the widget window[更新]You can click the button (looks like a circle-shaped arrow).

How to Disable Sports, Finance, Weather, or Transportation Cards

If you don’t want to see a particular widget card in particular, open the News widget and click the menu button (three dots in the circle) you want to hide in the upper right corner of the panel.

In the menu that appears, select Hide Sports Card (or its card). At release, there is no way to disable the news feed portion of the widget.

You can also turn different cards on and off from the integrated menu.To do this, click the three dot buttons in the upper right corner of the widget window and from the menu[言語とコンテンツ]Choose.

The Edge browser opens and controls the settings for the Windows 10 News widget on the MSN.com website.[エクスペリエンス設定]Load the page.[情報カード]In the section, the switch next to the card you want to hide[オフ]Switch to. (You can also re-enable hidden cards from this menu.)

After making changes, reopen the widget in the taskbar and the circular shape at the top[更新]Click the button.

When reloaded, the widget will reflect the settings you made in your browser: the hidden cards will disappear and the re-enabled cards will reappear.

Note: If you are logging in to your Microsoft account in your browser while changing the settings in the News widget, but you are not logged in to the same Microsoft account in Windows 10, the settings on the MSN.com page will not work. In that case, you will need to log out of your Microsoft account in your browser, reload the MSN widget settings page, and then make your changes again. Reload the widget for the settings to take effect.How to customize the news feed for the taskbar widget

If you want to influence the news that Microsoft pulls from the web and displays in the News and Interests widgets, open the widget (click on the taskbar) and it’s at the top of the widget window.[興味の管理]Choose.

A special MSN.com web page opens in your browser. This page allows you to select or deselect interests by theme. Available interests include science, television, and the NBA.

Once you’ve selected the one you’re interested in, open the widget and click the reload button (circular arrow) at the top of the window. More news related to the selected theme will be displayed.

If you don’t like the particular news report that appears in your news feed, hover over the individual news panel and in the upper right corner[X]Click the button.

Widgets are “I’m not interested in this article” (widgets show less articles like this), “I don’t like the source” (widgets don’t show news from that publication), or “Problems” Report “(where you can report offensive or misleading content).

Alternatively, you can make similar changes by clicking the menu button (three dots in a circle) in the lower right corner of each news card. There, you can “like” or “dislike” the story, or ask the widget to hide news from this source.

How to completely hide news and weather widgets

If you don’t want the news widget to appear in the Windows 10 taskbar, right-click on the taskbar[ニュースと興味]Select and in the menu that appears[オフにする]Choose.

You can also control options related to widgets in the same menu. For example, you may need to reduce the size of the widget on the taskbar (“Show Icon Only”) or click the widget to open it (“Open Hover”).

I hope the weather will be nice. Good luck with!

