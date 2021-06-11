“Elden Ring” First Gameplay Trailer Revealed





Key Point The first gameplay trailer for the Elden Ring was released as part of the Summer Game Fest 2021. The game features a more sophisticated version of the traditional “soul-like” combat system. Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has finally released the first real gameplay trailer of Elden Ring, the long-awaited sequel to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Dark Souls series, as part of Summer Game Fest 2021.

The three-minute trailer provided a typical FromSoftware-style presentation. This is something that all Dark Souls fans are now familiar with. The showcase begins with a gentle-speaking young woman who gives an ambiguous explanation of the game’s premise while displaying a clip of an impressive new environment.

The player plays the role of The Turnish, a nameless and faceless warrior who has been tasked with saving the world from an unknown apocalyptic phenomenon. Like its predecessor, Elden Ring is set in a dark, hopeless world filled with horrifying creatures and awe-inspiring boss enemies.

In the trailer, you’ll see zombie-like enemies that resemble Dark Souls pits, along with larger and scarier monsters. Lightning-wielding dragons, grotesque beasts, and towering stone colossus are just a few of the enemies players can expect to fight in the game.

When it comes to gameplay itself, Elden Ring retains a distinctive close quarters battle style like soul. Players can block, avoid, or roll enemy attacks while retaliation for their own attacks. However, there are some other notable changes and additions to the expression.

The Elden Ring features eerie creatures in the characteristic style of FromSoftware.Photo: Namco Bandai

The introduction of riding combat is the most obvious addition to the game. Players can protect themselves while riding the mount. This is useful because it creates a new world of unprecedented scale for FromSoftware games.

In addition, the trailer shows Tarnished casting a spell similar to the soul magic of previous soul games, blowing hardlights into claymore without the use of catalysts or wands. This could potentially mean that Elden Ring has a more flexible spellcasting system that allows melee-focused builds to use sorceries without breaking the flow of combat.

Players can also use real stealth in the Elden ring. Instead of slowly walking from behind towards the enemy, the player can crouch down and slow down and defeat the target with a stealth attack like “SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE Twice”.

Overall, Elden Ring appears to offer more of the same gameplay that FromSoftware previously provided, but with a much larger and significantly more sophisticated mechanism.

The game will be released on January 21, 2022.

