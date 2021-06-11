Google Analytics: Key Tips and Integration for Tour and Activity Operators





Tracking company metrics can be a daunting task. A lot of information was provided at the beginning, but it can be confusing as to where to look and which metrics should be considered important to the tour or activity business. However, Google Analytics does provide an opportunity to gain important insights into customer behavior and interaction with the site. With Google Analytics right, you can focus on increasing revenue, increasing conversions, and understanding your site’s traffic. Let’s take a look at some of the key metrics and take a closer look at what they mean to leverage the wealth of information provided by Google Analytics for your business.

One of the easiest and most important information available from Google Analytics is customer demographics. Perhaps you’re already paying marketing attention to specific demographics. You need to do the same for your website visitors. In the Audience Report, you can go to the Demographics Report to see your visitors by age and gender. This is the most basic view of who a visitor is, but you can find out more by looking at geography reports to find out which country the visitor is from and what language they speak. can do.

This plan is recommended for travel agencies with many foreign tourists. As an example, you may find that your page is heavily used by Spanish-speaking visitors. This can encourage more customers to offer tours in both English and Spanish, if possible, in order to reach more customers and increase bookings. Or you may have noticed a lot of site visitors from other major cities nearby. With a clear interest already, it’s a great idea to focus some of your marketing on reaching potential customers in those cities.

This is just the tip of the iceberg to see visitor demographics. Learn more about your customers by choosing new metrics to track based on session and session-by-session pages.

How did site visitors find the page?

It’s important to spread the word about your business, but it’s also important to find the best channel to reach new customers. Whether it’s organic search, social media, or Google Ads, it’s best to track where your site visitors are coming from and decide where to look. Access the Attracting Report to see where these visitors are coming from and decide where to focus. Even if you pay for Google Ads, you may find that visitors tend to come from social media accounts. This is a sign that you may invest more in social and allocate a portion of your budget to showcase high-quality photos in your account, rather than trying to attract customers through paid advertising.

Another aspect to consider is referrals accessible from Acquisition> All Traffic> Referrals. Here, you can look at metrics such as transactions, revenue, and average session time to see which sites visitors are visiting and which sites are generating valuable traffic. Long average session times are valuable because they indicate that visitors spend more time on your site, are more interested in your content, and tend to book in your business. Also, paid listings such as TripAdvisor are increasing traffic but not generating valuable ROI. This can be a good sign that paid listings aren’t working as well as you might think, and it can be helpful to focus your attention on other referral channels. Take a closer look at your referral reports to see which travel sites and referrals are getting the most traffic and helping your business grow. If you find that they aren’t driving traffic to your site, it may be time to rethink your referral strategy and partners.

There are many metrics that Google Analytics can track, but some may be more useful than others. First, there are two simple indicators: bounce rate and site speed. Once you understand the basics, you can move on to more advanced metric tracking and discover new information and statistics about customer activity on your site.

Bounce rate

We want our visitors to spend time on your site and look around. It is expected that when a visitor clicks on a site, they may leave or return to the site without clicking on another page, making a purchase, or completing registration. Of course, there are exceptions, such as when a visitor accidentally clicks on your site, but high bounce rates can be a source of concern. The average bounce rate is 41% to 55%. So if you see a bounce rate of about 60%, it may be time to consider a change. Especially if this is happening on the home page. This can mean that the content on your home page isn’t directing you to search further, or it’s difficult to find important information about your activity. The home page needs a clear call for action, easily accessible booking links, and mobile optimization to ensure low bounce rates.

Site speed

On average, it takes 8 seconds to get the viewer’s attention. It’s a short time to understand your points and probably why your bounce rate is so high![行動]>[サイトの速度]Go to to get valuable insights into how fast your site loads and why it leads to lost revenue. Quoted from Avital Food Tours, which used Google Analytics to recognize site speed issues:

“You can create the best website in the world, but it doesn’t make sense if it doesn’t load. GA allows you to identify speed issues on your site, investigate the issues, and make the necessary fixes. It was. “

Your site may have great content, but if you have trouble accessing it, you can lose potential customers. Monitor your site speed regularly to make sure you don’t miss your customers due to slow load times.

Want to get important insights into how your visitors navigate your booking flow? Add enhanced e-commerce to Google Analytics tracking to analyze your top-performing activity. Peek Pros’ enhanced e-commerce integration links directly to your booking flow to get relative data to better understand how your customers are using your site. With this integration, you can track abandoned bookings and see how long it takes your customers to navigate your booking flow. You can also dig into specific data in your booking flow, such as product ID / name, activity date, and number of guests. You can find this information in the Google Analytics E-Commerce Reports section, as shown below.

These data points allow you to take a closer look at your site visitor’s shopping (or buying) behavior. You can use this information to create Google ads that specifically target these audiences, or to retarget audiences that are interested in booking but don’t end up buying. This is achieved by creating a new segment of specific action that describes all the product data linked from Peek Pro. Find out how to create new segments to track specific data from e-commerce with this step-by-step guide from Google partner Optimize Smart.

For more information on how to integrate enhanced e-commerce directly into your Peek Pro account, please visit this page. Or watch this helpful video on how to add integrations to your Google Analytics account.

Google Analytics effectively tracks your customers and opens up possibilities for better understanding of their behavior when using the site. Avital Tours also discovered important insights into its site through Google Analytics.

“GA is a very robust platform that can be intimidating and overwhelming if you haven’t used it before. It’s small, with many of the built-in views, such as an audience overview. It’s a good idea to start with something simple. Then, as you get used to it, you can view more reports, use filters, and investigate the flow. “

Interested in using Google Analytics to track customer behavior on your site? Find out more in this helpful article or set up a demo in Peek Pro to increase bookings and increase revenue Google Learn more about analytics integration and other tools!

