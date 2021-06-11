Battlefield 2042 Trailer-Paste





Earlier this week, EA announced Battlefield 2042, releasing a trailer featuring a fast-changing situation and a near-future setting with constant chaos. The first-person shooter will be released on Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 on October 22nd.

The map supports 128 players and offers many elements, such as the dramatic weather changes seen on trailers, tornadoes piercing skyscrapers and involving soldiers along the way. The map supports up to 64 players on Xbox One and Playstation 4.

The map looks like a distinguishing feature of this game. The game was set in 2042 and the United States and Russia are on the verge of war. These shifts in power are the result of these dramatic changes in weather, forcing people to fight for resources. Players fight to define the future and set course history.

Unlike previous Battlefield games, this version focuses specifically on multiplayer gameplay, with no campaign modes or battle royale. EA DICE has confirmed that the game has three different multiplayer modes. This includes full-scale war mode similar to previous battlefield games with various victory conditions, and hazard zone mode, which is a squad-based game. The game is especially aimed at those who want a new multiplayer experience, but it’s clear that the lack of campaign mode and battle royale is controversial.

Battlefield 2042 gameplay will be available on June 13th, and details of the third multiplayer mode will be available on EA Play Live on July 22nd. Check out the public trailer for the game below.

