Jefferson Parish welcomes the festival starting two weeks later





According to parish leaders, Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival, Uncle Sam Jam and Gretna Heritage Fest are all “go”.

The Parisian Festival in Metairie will return extensively to Jefferson’s parish in two weeks from the Jean-Lafitte Seafood Festival, parish leaders announced on Friday, and was all canceled by last year’s COVID pandemic. The Uncle Sam Jam and Gretona Heritage Festival are also back.

“We are sending a strong message that Jefferson Parish is open,” said Violet Peters, Chairman and CEO of the Jefferson Convention Bureau.

The festival is now “going”, saying that 1.5 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID and the CDC has significantly reduced the risk of infection outdoors, Peters said. Said that was the reason.

The Seafood Festival will take place June 25-27 in Jean Lafitte and will feature music from headlines such as The Marshall Tucker Band and Revisiting Credence, a group of former members of the Creedence Clearwater Revival. Local artists such as Rockin Doopsie, Amanda Shaw and Tab Benoit will also appear.

“We are excited to see musicians who haven’t been gigging for more than a year resuming work,” said Tim Kerner, mayor of Jean Lafitte.

Two weeks later, Uncle Sam Jam was held at La Frenière Park, including Wilson Phillips and Guess Who, a group that was a big hit in the 1960s and 70s and then changed its lineup. Musicians will appear.

It was also announced that the Gretna Heritage Festival will be held on the weekend of October 22nd to 24th. No musical performers were announced, but traditionally featured popular bands from the 70’s and 80’s and talented local artists.

To maintain momentum, authorities also said that Mardi Gras and the popular Family Gras music event had been set on the Carnival 2022 calendar.

