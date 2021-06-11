LG OLED TVs come with a 5-year warranty, but not all





With LG announcing a 5-year panel warranty for high-end OLED TVs, purchasing an LG G1 or LG Z1 is a bit safer.

This is a significant improvement over the one-year manufacturer’s warranty found on previous LG OLEDs, and is comparable to the long, reassuring five-year warranty found in very few retailers.

The warranty applies to both the LG Z1’s 77-inch and 88-inch sizes, and the LG G1’s 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes.

But what does the warranty apply to? This is intended for “panel failure of the applicable LG OLED TV model due to material or manufacturing defects under normal and proper use”, so it is not the damage or theft caused by the user, but the manufacturer’s fault. There may be.

Given that the LG G1 starts at $ 2,199 / £ 1,999 and the LG Z1’s RRP is $ 29,999 / £ 24,999, the extended warranty doesn’t extend back to the old LG TV, but premium buyers. Should help make things a little easier.

On the outside

What’s interesting about the warranty is that it’s a bit selective and only applies to the LG G1 Gallery Series OLEDs and the LG Z1 8K OLEDs, the two most expensive LG OLEDs released this year.

The LG C1 OLED comes with a one-year warranty, as do the more affordable LG B1 and LG A1 models.

“This warranty is designed to provide peace of mind to customers who buy more expensive OLED models at our flagship,” said an LG representative, making it easy to replace and absorb losses. It doesn’t apply to cheaper alternatives.

Of course, you should be able to buy an extended warranty at most reputable retailers, but it makes sense that the more expensive screen comes with a de facto five-year cover.

