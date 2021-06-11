Click here for a free Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S





PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now available without prior notice from EA and Respawn. If you purchased your game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the latest generation version for free on the same console family (excluding Japan). Beginners can buy it for $ 40.

One of the nice things about this upgrade is that you can buy a physical copy of the Jedi: Fallen Order on your Xbox One or PS4 and continue to receive it even if you have an Xbox Series S or digital-only PS5. is. To access the new version, you will need to contact EA and submit a purchase certificate. To date, not many publishers and developers have offered similar free upgrade options.

one more:

As of today, more than 20 million players worldwide are playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on all consoles, platforms and subscription services.

Thank you, Jedi!

Respawn (@Respawn) June 11, 2021

The current generation version of Jedi: Fallen Order includes higher resolution assets and textures, as well as 4K HDR resolution. You can expect significant reductions in load times and improved performance at 60 frames per second. EA and Respawn enabled 60 fps for backward compatibility for users playing the final generation version on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in January.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can choose to run the game in 1440p, 60 fps performance mode. If you turn off performance mode, you can play at 30 fps in 4K. On the Xbox Series S, performance is locked to 1080p at 60 fps.

Saved data should be automatically transferred from the Xbox One version to the current generation. On PS5, you need to transfer the data manually. Once you’ve saved your PS4 data to system storage (playing the PS4 version on your PS5 or transferring it via cloud storage or a USB drive),[PS4 システムの保存データをインポート]You can select options. This is a hassle, but thankfully it’s not that complicated. Transferring saves from each older system to the current generation system unlocks the Jedi: Fallen Order achievements and trophies you have already earned.

With the upgrade, EA and Respawn have announced that more than 20 million people have played Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on all platforms and services. Available on PC and Google Stadia in addition to the console.

