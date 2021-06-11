XSEED Games offers “Multiple Reveal” for E3





Rune Factory 5 will appear at the event.

XSEED Games is the latest publisher to share a spectacular E3 plan, providing the final time for live streams and teasing “multiple reveals” in the process.

The new announcement will be on June 13th at 4pm Pacific Time, 7pm Eastern Standard Time, 12am UK (14th June) and 1am Central European Summer Time (14th June). Will be announced at. Other XSEED streams will also be aired both via Twitch and within the E3 online portal, with Fire Emblem: Three House Claude and Star Fox Zero’s Star Fox voice actor Joe Zilla.

June 14th 17:00 PT / 8:00PM ETAKIBAS TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed June 15th 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET

There will be games we already know about, such as AKIBAS TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed and Shadowverse: Champions Battle.

If you need to catch up on these three titles quickly, cover the following:

AKIBAS TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed-PS4 System, Nintendo Switch, PCR Return to Akihabara, a lovingly recreated circa 2011, exploring the bustling streets and back alleys of this nerdy paradise. But be aware that a dubious underground world lurks behind Japan’s famous electric town! After finding a missing friend bleeding unconscious in an alley. Nanashi, a young nerd, is attacked by an ominous person from a horror comic. When he is dying, a mysterious young woman gives him a piece of blood, saves his life and changes it forever. Expose your enemies to the sun on the first west landing in the AKIBAS TRIP series!

Shadowverse Champions Battle –Nintendo Switch In Shadowverse Champions Battle, players are reincarnated as transfer students and introduced to the Shadowverse card game by their classmate Hiro Ryugasaki. New friends are teaming up with Shadowverse club president (and only member) Ray to master the popular card battle game, win national competitions and bring the club back to its former glory. Throughout the adventure, players can explore the unique places around the school and the surrounding towns. There, events and encounters await in unexpected places. Team up with new friends to fight for the National Champion and save the Shadowverse Club for future generations!

Rune Factory 5-Nintendo Switch Embark on an epic adventure in a fantasy world with the latest addition to the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. The hero who lost his memory landed in a small town blessed with nature. There, they are hired by a group of peacekeepers and their new life begins. In addition to normal work, heroes can cultivate land and throw fishing lines into nearby rivers. It’s one of the new features in the series that teams up with townspeople to fight monsters and launch powerful combination attacks. The stage is set, and the curtain on a new adventure for Rune Factory 5 is about to begin!

Would you like to attend the Future Games Show and explore the XSEED booth online? Check out the full E3 schedule here.

