Video: Top 5 Most Useful Features on iPadOS 15





iPadOS 15 has acquired almost all the new features introduced in iOS 15, but there are also some Apple-introduced updates designed specifically for the iPad’s larger screen or adopted from iOS 14. There is.

Widgets can now be placed anywhere on the iPad home screen. Technically, this was brought in by Apple from iOS and doesn’t count as a feature of the iPadOS. On the iPadOS 14, you could set the location of the widget, but on the iPadOS 15, you can place the widget anywhere, just as you would on the iPhone.

The App Library is another new feature first introduced on the iPhone and is a handy change that allows you to view and manage all the apps you have installed on your iPad in one place.

Multitasking is for iPad only and has been improved in iPadOS 15. I’ve already created a dedicated video, but I couldn’t ignore the user interface updates in the list of top features in iPadOS.

Also new on the iPad is the “Quick Notes” option in the Notes app. Simply swipe your Apple Pencil to open a quick note, regardless of the app you’re using to write down your notes. You can also create quick notes from the Control Center or using keyboard shortcuts.

This isn’t just an iPad-only feature, as Apple introduced Safari updates across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, but Safari has streamlined tab bar and tab group support to better organize your tabs. I can do it. iPadOS supports web extensions, has a new customizable start page, and you can pull down from the top to refresh the web page.

Safari also prevents trackers from accessing your IP address. If you have a paid iCloud account, the private relay feature encrypts all your browsing activity.

What are your favorite features of iPadOS 15? Let us know in the comments.

