Epic Games makes “Control” completely free to download

Updated June 11, 2021: June 11, 2021 12:55

Epic Games, the video game company that created Fortnite, a global phenomenon, offers free games every 7 days as a promotion. Available today to June 17th is Control, which won the Best Art Direction at The Game Awards.

According to the Epic Games site, the game is about a supernatural threat invading a New York agency, and your job as director Jesse Faden is to fight to regain control. To achieve this, the protagonist also has unique supernatural abilities such as telekinesis and levitation.

It was developed by Remedy Entertainment with a focus on creating action-rich games that follow the story. Control also includes DLSS 2.0 technology to improve video game performance. Thanks to this, the game achieves a great setting.

Download benefits are for PC only. All you need to do to get the game is to download Epic Games Launcher, create an account, enter the program, search for and download the available games on the Free Games tab.

The vault has opened … and something inside is calling you into the oldest house.

Discover the unknown world. Mankind is at stake. Can I get CONTROL back?

