Forget the Xbox Series X: Why You Only Need an Xbox Game Pass

Trying to play the Xbox Series X restock game is still a nightmare, and even if you land one of Microsoft’s new consoles, you’ll pay $ 300 or $ 500. Fortunately, Microsoft itself makes it easier than ever to skip the entire headache while playing every game.

The company is working on a unique streaming device that will eventually allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to stream Xbox games directly from their smart TVs, allowing access to Xbox titles from almost any display with an HDMI port. Announced.

This could soon make the Xbox Game Pass, which we already consider to be the most valuable in the game, even more valuable. Perhaps more importantly, there’s another reason to postpone over-update your browser in the hope of buying an expensive and hard-to-find Xbox Series X or Series S.

The Xbox Game Pass for Beginners is a monthly subscription service that gives you access to hundreds of games that you can play on your Xbox console, PC, or mobile device, depending on the tier you pay for.

Xbox Game Pass Console ($ 9.99 / month, microsoft.com): Access to hundreds of games available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Xbox Game Pass PC ($ 1 subscription, initially $ 9.99 / month, microsoft.com): Access hundreds of games that you can play on your Windows 10 PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($ 1 entry, Microsoft com): Access to all games in your PC and console libraries, cloud streaming on mobile devices and web browsers, Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer access on Xbox, and Xbox Live Gold, and Limited discount.

No powerful hardware is required to enjoy services including major franchise games such as Halo, Star Wars and Madden. Many of the games can be streamed directly to your Android or iOS device. And Microsoft is ready to further increase the availability of Game Pass. This means that if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on the console (or just can’t find it), you already have everything you need to start enjoying your Xbox game.

In a blog post, the company announced plans to integrate the Xbox experience directly into an internet-connected TV. This allows you to take part in quick races on Forza Horizon 4 or in a heated Gears 5 multiplayer match directly from your TV. The company didn’t mention which manufacturers and models would be supported, but given its plans to get Game Passes in as many places as possible, this service is available for ours such as Sony, TCL, Samsung and LG. I hope it will be included in many of my favorite TVs ..

And even if you haven’t moved to a smart TV yet, Xbox is working on developing its own streaming device that lets you play games from almost any TV or monitor there. We haven’t elaborated on these yet, but we’re confident that at least one low-cost, compact dongle will be similar to a Roku stick or Google Chromecast. In this way, you can turn any TV into an Xbox machine for less than buying a console.

Finally, the Xbox Game Pass will soon be fully rolled out to Chrome, Edge, and Safari web browsers. This means you can play Xbox games on almost any laptop or desktop. This makes some of the top picks on laptops, such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air, more appealing to anyone interested in gaming. These machines aren’t powerful enough to run demanding games on their own, but soon Skyrim via Doom Eternal or the cloud.

Xbox games will probably be available on devices you already own, but it’s worth considering some accessories that will make your gaming streaming experience as console-like as possible.

Xbox Wireless Controller ($ 59.99; microsoft.com): Top controller that supports Xbox consoles, computers and mobile devices. OtterBox Mobile Game Clip ($ 29.99; otterbox.com): A handy accessory for securely attaching your Xbox controller to your mobile phone. Razer Kishi (starting at $ 79.99, razer.com): An all-in-one solution that turns your phone into a mini Nintendo Switch.

First, you can solve the problem with the latest Xbox wireless controllers that sync with consoles, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices (and, in the future, TVs). I especially like the latest model released last fall.A little more compact and ergonomic than previous versions, useful for screenshots[共有]This is because the button has been introduced.

Game Pass titles are starting to support touch controls on mobile, but not the same as using a controller. Fortunately, there are some great options here. We tested the OtterBox mobile game clip, which makes it easy to clip your iPhone or Android smartphone to your Xbox controller. It feels safe without making your phone too heavy, and it also acts as a stand if you want to put your phone on the table and use the controller wirelessly.

If you don’t have an Xbox controller, or if you want a more compact Nintendo Switch-like experience, we recommend checking out the Razer Kishi. Available in iPhone and Android variations, this accessory adds gamepad-style controls to both ends of your phone, effectively turning your phone into a portable console.

Don’t get me wrong. We love the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. Both run the game very well (especially the 4K Series X), provide near-instant load times, and you can easily switch between multiple titles with Quick Resume. If you’re looking for the absolute best way to play games like Gears 5, Star Wars: Squadrons, Halo Infinite (no need to buy an expensive PC), find the latest Xbox console for money. Is well worth the money.

But thanks to Microsoft’s recent moves, it’s now much easier to save cash and play Game Pass games on the devices you already have. Sure, you don’t get the same level of fidelity and responsiveness you would play directly from a high-end console, but in testing, streaming the game pass to your phone was surprisingly smooth. I was particularly eager to try Xbox game streaming on my TV later this year if it worked as planned. You can play the latest Xbox games in full screen without the luxury of a console.

So if you’re interested in playing games like Halo, Gears, Forza, Minecraft, Destiny, you only need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at this time. At $ 14.99 a month, it’s a much harder investment than investing hundreds of dollars in a console. If you’re new to Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll get $ 1 for three months of service. Yes, you can buy hundreds of titles for $ 1.

Your phone or laptop (and soon your TV) will suffice to stream your Xbox games. If you want a console-like experience, you can always install a controller. Finding a new console can still be a hassle, but if you’re interested on the Xbox side, you don’t have to.

