Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Review – Two Classics and One Unexploded Ordnance

Two of the best action games of the last decade have been remastered with less successful follow-up.

Microsoft has been legitimately criticized for not being involved in the Japanese development community for the past two generations, but given the many other (mostly American or British) developers they recently acquired. , Seems to be particularly disappointed. But they started with an effort. Both Ninja Gaiden and the sister series Dead Or Alive are exclusive to the original Xbox.

Prior to that, Ninja Gaiden was best known as a trilogy of ultra-hard NES games (the series actually started in an arcade, but in Europe it was known as Shadow Warriors). time. The 2004 graphics were state-of-the-art and were a major exhibit of the early Xbox brand. There was one factor that hindered true success in the mainstream. It’s really, really difficult.

Long before Dark Souls, Ninja Gaiden was the most prominent example of a big-budget action game that was delighted to punish players. However, enough people enjoyed the treatment that it and its sequels were eventually ported to the PlayStation 3, along with the variations included in this remastered collection. Due to the bad reputation of the third game, this series is 10 I haven’t heard about it for nearly a year, but with the release of this collection, the whispering of the fourth entry has increased.

The reboot of NINJA GAIDEN was Tomonobu Itagaki’s pet project. The problem with the third game was mainly due to his absence. The first two are to justify the reason why they are standing very well, even though they have been going on for a long time.

Compared to recent remasters such as NieR Replicant and Mass Effect, this so-called master collection is fairly minimal, without even a dedicated launcher, just starting each game individually from the home menu. Nonetheless, the first impression is good, which is technically a remaster of the PlayStation 3 remaster of the PlayStation 2 era game, but the only thing that really feels outdated is the camera system, which is always terrible. was.

Ninja Gaiden is a third-person action game in the shape of an Onimusha. Your Ninja (Ryu Hayabusa, who was rumored to be a guest on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as appearing in Dead Or Alive) Turn your back on the enemy and automatically turn to the enemy while blocking Turn to. This feels very cool and ninja.

It’s not as platform as NES games, but it works fine in some early examples of wall running. The main difficulty with jumping is usually the camera angle, which uses a fixed biohazard / onimusha style angle, but the graphics are all 3D and you can move the camera at any time. Even if you stick to the static view, the enemy suddenly rushes at you out of nowhere and is consistently frustrating.

This was criticized correctly at the time, but as you can imagine, it now feels even more outdated and unfair, especially like a drunken party attendee on the first night out after a lockdown. The camera wobbles. As in the old days, you’re used to it, but that means, unlike Dark Souls, it’s not entirely fair.

The camera isn’t completely resolved in NINJA GAIDEN 2, but otherwise it’s a good example of a bigger, better, more approach to the sequel, and which of the two is best? There is considerable debate. The second game is even more interesting than the first, starting with a relatively decent story of a ninja and a magical sword fighting, adding all sorts of enemies you need, from robots to demons, in a true arcade format.

With a lively soundtrack, entertainingly terrible conversations, and OTT violence, the game feels like an undistilled product of the enthusiastic dreams of teenagers in the 80’s.

We liked the third entry the most, but obviously it wasn’t a very good game and was far inferior to the first two. It’s mainly because the script is still so bad that it doesn’t work at all and suddenly all the enemies become mediocre and repetitive. Combat and pace aren’t too tight, and it’s really best to think of this as a two-game compilation rather than a complete trilogy.

That’s fine, but the problem is that the source code over time, even though most fans saw NINJA GAIDEN BLACK and it was an update made between the original version and the definitive version of the game. It’s lost and obviously can’t be reconstructed. This version adds more modes and playable characters, but it spoils the pace, reduces difficulty, and removes some puzzles. Will be done.

Details: Game News

The same is true for the original version of Ninja Gaiden 2, where many people prefer the version, even if they reduce the number of gores and enemies on the screen at once. It’s never the case, but if you’re calling something a master collection, it’s a little more complete. In fact, remasters only increase the resolution and stabilize the frame rate, but that’s alleviated because it’s cheaper than recent remasters.

Whichever version you play, Ninja Gaiden 1 and Ninja Gaiden 2 are a lot of fun. This is by no means a small achievement for an action game over 10 years ago. Of course, assuming you’re heading towards NINJA GAIDEN 1 rather than NINJA GAIDEN 3, it makes the idea of ​​a new sequel even more appealing. The master collection is just a mediocre remaster of the wrong version of the game. It may be, but it’s nevertheless a sign of the quality of the first two that they remain completely entertaining.

Ninja Ryukenden: Master Collection Review Summary

In short, the essential quality of Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2 shines in this amazingly fun edit, even though the remaster hasn’t changed anything and is based on a lower version of the original game.

Pros: The first two games are classic action titles, and only the camera shows signs of age. Fantastic ridiculous plots and enemies are everywhere. Reasonable price.

Cons: Ninja Gaiden 3 isn’t as good as the other two, and the version isn’t as good as the original. A very basic remaster that doesn’t offer gameplay changes, including terrible cameras.

Score: 7/10

Format: PlayStation 4 (Reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC Price: 32.99 Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games Developer: Team Ninja Release Date: June 10, 2021 Age Rating: 18

