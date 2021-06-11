Trading on the M1 iMac offers the new lowest prices in Amazon history.





We’re heading to the weekend with today’s best deals, with Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at the lowest ever. This is lined up with Spigens’ all-new AirTags case, the first discount from $ 15, and the last three-day Best Buy Apple Father’s Day sale. Try more with the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac trading drops to record low

Amazon is currently offering an Apple 24-inch M1 iMac for $ 1,250. You can usually buy it for $ 1,299, but you can expect to save $ 49. Today’s offer surpasses previous mention by $ 8 and marks the new lowest ever in Amazon history. In addition, shoppers at Apple’s authorized retailer, Expercom, can purchase a selection of high-end models for up to $ 127.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac is the first to feature an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers that can support spatial audio. We’re also looking at an improved 8-core processor, two Thunderbolt ports complemented by two USB-C slots, and a power brick Wi-Fi 6 connection and Ethernet. Read more about the launch article.

Spigens’ official Amazon storefront currently offers a Valentinus AirTags keychain case for $ 15. It’s usually available for $ 20, but we’re considering the first price cuts and 25% discounts tracked with Spigens’ brand new accessories. This rocking imitation leather build is an affordable alternative to Apples’ expensive in-house case for the new AirTags. In addition to the streamlined design, there is an integrated keychain clip for mounting in locations where keys, backpacks and other new item tracking features can be used.

Best Buy 3-day Apple Father’s Day sale begins

Best Buy is launching its latest three-day sale today for the weekend and launching a series of discounts to celebrate all dads and graduates there. Everything from the latest Macs and iPads to Chromebooks, smart home gear, TVs and more has been significantly reduced, so you’ll find lots of notable gift ideas before Father’s Day or graduation parties.

Of all the discounts on the Best Buy Father’s Day sale, we chose the Apple HomePod mini bundle with the Wemo HomeKit Mini smart plug for $ 110. Down from the $ 124 value that packages normally get, today’s offer is $ 5, the lowest ever for both items, one of the first price cuts for any kind of Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speakers. ..

The HomePod mini is compact with a familiar fabric design that uses Siri, Apple Music, and smart home controls. In addition to the white or black colorway, Apple’s new U1 chip is built in, so there’s a touchpad at the top for adjusting audio playback and a quick handoff for music. Plug in the included mini smart plug and you’re ready to extend your HomeKit setup to control your lamps and other appliances. Let’s take a closer look at a hands-on review.

