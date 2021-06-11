Huawei plans to build self-driving cars by 2025





Huawei has not yet left its enthusiastic position with the US government. President Biden continues to ban the company during the Trump administration, but that doesn’t seem to stop Chinese tech giants from moving forward. Huawei executives say the company is developing a fully unmanned passenger car. He said he was proceeding. However, Huawei’s self-driving cars will not appear for a while.

Huawei’s self-driving car plans are still in their infancy

This story was found by Gizmochina. Most people outside of China know that Huawei is a premium smartphone maker. For this reason, many believe that the US sanctions imposed on the company last year mean “game over.” In reality, Huawei is one of the largest technology companies in the world. Manufactures numerous electronic devices and components for different markets.

The next market Huawei is paying attention to is the self-driving car market. “We want to make a true unmanned passenger car in 2025,” said executive Wuan Jun. Currently, it’s unclear if we plan to launch consumer products on public roads by 2025, or if we’re just grounding by then. In any case, there is no doubt that the company has no plans to launch its car in the United States.

Self-driving car technology seems to be a hot topic for tech companies these days. Companies such as Tesla, Google, LG and Xiaomi are somehow investing in this technology, to name just a few. It is unclear which side of the self-driving car Huawei is focusing on. The company definitely needs to partner with existing car makers to assemble the car.

The software that drives the car probably already exists

Huawei’s self-driving cars are very likely to be another way to showcase the Harmony OS. The company recently stated that it plans to deploy this operating system on more than 100 devices by 2022. This includes devices such as smart watches, smart displays and smart TVs.

Of course, this is speculation, so take it as a piece of salt. The current situation facing the United States has forced the company to make tough decisions. Huawei needed to develop its entire operating system quickly to prevent the collapse of its smartphone business. The company’s move to self-driving cars is likely to be a side effect of sanctions. It would be exciting to see Huawei adopting this technology as more companies enter the self-driving car market.

