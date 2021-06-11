



The online shooter franchise is back in the near future with Battlefield 2042. Get a glimpse of the fictional future created by DICE.

The recently released Battlefield 2042 hopes to bring the series back to the near future and regain some of its former glory. Battlefield 4 in 2013 was the last title a few years ahead of the fictional conflict of 2020. This time, Battlefield will jump 20 years ahead in 2042. This is a good year for the series, which already includes Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 2142. The series Vision 2042, which includes a conflict between Russia and the United States, fought as a proxy war caused by events of the last decade.

The central battle of Battlefield 2042, in which players participate, has been the pinnacle of global instability for over a decade. The 2030s was a turbulent era from Prelude to 2042. Natural disasters such as the huge tornado of the Battlefield in 2042, the first ever Category 6 storm in 2033, and the Hurricane Zeta in 2033 were just one of the signs of climate change that led to sea level rise. The Second Great Depression is characterized by fuel and food shortages around the world. The tension caused the economy to collapse, the alliance to collapse, and in 2035 the European Union to be dismantled with the collapse of Germany.

According to EA’s website, proxy wars will be possible after an increase in non-patriots. Self-proclaimed Nopats from all parts of the world now live in an immigrant fleet that does not belong to any nation. Nopat’s world population will exceed 1 billion by 2037. The world is trying to rebuild and create new technologies to adapt to changing landscapes and climates at Battlefield 2042, but many Nopats refuse to reassimilate and accept new ones instead Stateless Life style.

Nopats Becomes Battlefield 2042 Combatant of the Near Future

In the collapsing world of Battlefield 2042, the United States and Russia have emerged as the remaining two global superpowers. The situation will begin to emerge in 2040. At this time, the “Kessler Effect”, which is an increase in the cascade of space debris, destroys more than 70% of the orbiting satellites. The impact of the event is immeasurable. “No internet, no navigation, no surveillance, no storm forecast.” The already delicate geopolitical situation is exacerbating paranoia.

Tensions are mounting as both the United States and Russia believe that power outages are the responsibility of the other, and countries are rushing to secure declining resources around the world. To keep a politically appropriate distance from the impending war, both factions join the Nopat Military Task Force. That’s where the Battlefield 2042 multiplayer player comes in. Nopat Specialist becomes an online multiplayer combatant in the game. Each large map of Battlefield 2042 represents the important military assets that both Russia and the United States want, but the nature of the war has changed and there is no regular army.

