MSI releases GT 730 to combat GPU shortage





There is no doubt that the GPU shortage is serious, but I didn’t know it was such a serious problem. In response to the overwhelming shortage of graphics cards, MSI will release the new GT 730 graphics card for the first time in seven years.

Launched in 2014, Nvidia’s GT 730 dates back to the days when entry-level graphics cards used DDR3 memory. The new card comes with 384 CUDA cores and a 902 MHz boost clock, as well as 2 GB of DDR3 memory on a 64-bit bus.

This is not a game card. Passively cooled and powered by a PCIe slot, the GT 730 is a discrete graphics card and nothing else. MSI has been released for builders using processors without integrated graphics, such as AMD’s Ryzen series and Intel’s F series processors. In fact, it will soon be completely unusable in the game. Nvidia will no longer support the Kepler architecture behind this version of the GT 730 in future GeForce drivers.

Still, according to the latest Steam hardware research, the GT 730 is the second most popular card in Nvidia’s 700 series. In some situations, the GT 730 got a graphic score of 297 in 3DMark Time Spy. AMD’s RX 550, launched in 2017 with a suggested retail price of only $ 79, scored 1,189 points in the same test. With a modern budget GPU such as the RTX 3060, you’ll see scores in excess of 10,000.

This is what you would expect from a half-height card that consumes only 23 watts (Nvidia’s most powerful card in its latest range, the RTX 3060, can consume as much as 170W). The card supports DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.4 with up to 4,096 x 2,160 outputs at 30 frames per second. This is due to the selection of obsolete ports, including dual-link DVI-C ports, HDMI 1.4 ports, and D-sub ports. However, you can use up to three displays at the same time using all ports.

You can’t play games, but the GT 730 is a great alternative to integrated graphics. Many builders have turned to AMD’s low-priced APUs in response to GPU shortages, but even some of those chips are rising in price. This card will help budget builders finally complete the rig, assuming it is available in the United States.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the GT 730 N730K-2GD3H / LPV1 will be available in Japan for ¥ 4,565, or about $ 42. Currently, in the United States, you can expect to pay at least twice that price for the GT 730. At least most of the GT 730 cards available in the United States have fans.

