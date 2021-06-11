Spotify signs with Alexandra Cooper, “Call Her Daddy” podcaster





Spotify is looking for another well-known podcaster, which is in talks with Alexandra Cooper and will feature the exaggerated talk show “Cole Har Daddy” currently produced and distributed by Barstool Sports. Variety confirmed that it is exclusively distributed on the platform. The value of this agreement could be over $ 20 million.

The persistently popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast on sex and relationships was hosted by Cooper and Sophia Franklin, both found on Twitter by Barthtool in 2018. Last year, Cooper and Franklin argued openly over terms and conditions with Barstool Sports President David Portnoy. As a result, Franklin quit the show and stood her own independent podcast, Sofia With an F. raised.

Spotify and Barstool Sports officials declined to comment. The meeting between Cooper and Spotify was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Under a future contract with Cooper, her past podcast “Call Her Daddy” may be available exclusively on Spotify at the end of July, according to ranking company Podtrac in May 2021. , “Call Her Daddy” was the 5th most listened podcast in the United States.

Last month, Spotify announced a deal to exclusively offer Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” to the platform on July 1.

Last year, the audio streaming giant signed a deal with Joe Rogan to offer Joe Rogan the “Joe Rogan Experience” exclusively to Spotify, which is reported to be worth $ 100 million. Spotify 2021 In announcing Q1 earnings for the first quarter of the year, Logan’s show said it exceeded expectations in terms of new user additions and engagement during the period after the Joe Rogan Experience was dedicated to service in December. .. Last year, Spotify acquired Bill Simmons’ The Ringer for more than $ 200 million and was used primarily for its podcast show.

As of the end of the first quarter, Spotify’s platform had 2.6 million podcasts (up from more than 2.2 million podcasts at the end of 2020). The company said that the percentage of monthly users who used podcast content was “consistent” with the fourth quarter, when about 25% of all users listened to podcasts.

Optional screen reader Read more:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos