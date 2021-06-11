A team of young robots exhibiting inventions at an innovation event





The FIRST® LEGO® League has announced a team of 20 finalists advancing to the 2021 FIRST® Global Innovation Awards powered by Star Wars: Force for Change.

Buffalo Grove’s Blazing Stars have been selected by applicants from around the world for their outstanding solutions that are innovative and have the potential to bring significant value to the world.

Blazing Stars for the Replay Season is a low-cost training skateboard UltraBlaze with an object detection and warning system that provides visually impaired children ages 8-12 with the opportunity to confidently explore the world of skateboarding. Invented.

During the replay season, the team faced the challenge of designing new creative technologies or improving existing technologies to solve problems where people aren’t fully active. Blazing Stars attended remote events with other finalists from the FIRST® Tech Challenge and FIRST® Robotics Competition on June 28-30, introduced solutions, attended workshops, and received expert review. Receive guidance from industry leaders.

The Global Innovation Awards will reach its climax with the broadcast of the award show on the FIRSTtv Twitch channel at 1:30 pm on June 30th. The winning team will be awarded a unique and experienced prize by the sponsor, including guidance from industry-leading experts.

Additional awards will be awarded live to runners-up, including Innovation Impact Awards, Implementation Awards, and Create Awards. All teams will receive a Star Wars: Force for Change commemorative item, available only to participants in the 2021 FIRST Global Innovation Awards.

Teams attending the FIRST Global Innovation Awards need to consider potential barriers to implementation, document evaluations of inventions, and validate designs with experts working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). There is.

The FIRST LEGO League is an international program for children aged 9 to 16 created in 1998 in partnership with FIRST and the LEGO Group to keep children engrossed in science and technology.

Children work with adult coaches to design, build, and program autonomous robots using LEGO MINDSTORMS® to create innovative solutions to real-world problems as part of their research projects.

The FIRST Global Innovation Awards by Star Wars: Force for Change are aimed at encouraging and supporting teams to further develop their creative and important ideas for solving global problems.

Lucasfilm, Disney and FIRST work together to empower a diverse range of creators, thinkers and leaders of the next generation, empowering all young people to believe in potential, acquire new skills and a better future for themselves and the world. I make sure that I have the opportunity to create.

Students have a strong vision and diverse mindsets that can apply innovative ideas to any problem. From improving the water cycle to innovative solutions for waste management, past finalists of the FIRST LEGO League Innovation Project have brought inventions to market, patented them and incorporated them into the business.

The 2021 Global Innovation Awards by Star Wars: Force for Change is sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton, Cheder News, Collins Aerospace, John Deere and LEGO Education in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

A community-based team, Blazing Stars, was formed in 2017 with the help of enthusiastic parents and community members. A common goal is to encourage students to solve problems and think creatively like engineers.

Since 2017, Blazing Stars has been sponsored by companies such as Culver’s Lincolnshire (2018-2019), Top Daycare Centers (2017-present), Villas of Manchester Green and Buffalo Grove (2017-present). In the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Replay season from 2020 to 2021, Blazing Stars won the Kids Grant for ARCO Murray / Bike Ride.

Blazing Stars is taught by Mrs. J., a former Chicago Public School science teacher and now a science tutor at Adlai Stevenson High School. The team is led by Dakshgard, who graduated from Adrai Stephenson High School from 2020 to 2021 and Purdue University, Indiana in 2025, and Prasam Permala, a junior high school student at Aptaquisic Middle School.

Being a small community team, the three team members go to different junior high schools. With three years of robotics experience, Isha Guard attends Twin Grove Middle School-CCSD 96. And Atishay Patni, who has two years of experience, and Pratyush Kumar, the youngest with one year of experience, will participate in the Aptakisic Junior High-CCSD 102.

For more information, please contact Blazing Stars ([email protected]) or follow @ blazingstars2017 and Instagram @ blazingstars17.

For more information on FIRST, please visit www.firstinspires.org.

