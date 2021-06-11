Apple has added beautiful 3D details to the map, but still can’t get out of this forest





The iOS part of the Apples WWDC keynote showed some great demos of 3D cities and AR transit routes, but some of all the beautiful features are missing from the Stage and Apples iOS 15 feature list. was. That is, some basic navigation tools that you can easily move around.

Apple seems to be putting a lot of effort into the map (there was a stage time in last year’s keynote), but maybe they’re also accepting requests? This is my wishlist.

Remember, you will be here forever.

Without mobile phone signals and Wi-Fi, Apple Maps can’t search for locations, find routes, or do anything useful. This is a minor issue for navigation apps that have been in use for eight years, to say the least. Imagine using Apple Maps to move to a location that doesn’t offer reliable mobile phone services (for example, many national parks) and then go home. Apple Maps can get out of the dead zone, but if you’re staying for a while, you can’t go back using Apple Maps.

Leaving civilization and never returning may be appealing to some (hello), but it’s not the experience most people want. There are various ways to solve this. Apple has created a system that caches the locations where the map has recently traveled, at least making basic routing available without an internet connection, or making it a complete Google Maps. You can make most of the map available for download at will. It will be available offline. If you fall into a cellular dead zone, you need some way to get out of the cellular dead zone.

Apple Maps works offline with Navi, so is there any workaround? Can you not only take me to a place, but also create a route back home? That’s pretty smart, but Apple Maps doesn’t have it …

The ability to create routes with multiple destinations is more convenient when planning a trip than when actually traveling, but still chooses a new destination each time you arrive somewhere. You can save time and effort. However, Apple Maps does not have this feature that allows you to perform point-to-point trips. As far as I (and the Apples forums and Reddit people) know, I can’t even stop multiple times in Apple Maps on my desktop. At least it helps with planning. Meanwhile, at Google Maps Land …

But wait, is there an “Add Stop” button in Apple Maps? Yes, but unfortunately this is not for creating a multi-stop route, but for adding a short detour. And to insult the injury, it is of little use to what was actually designed.

The Add Stop button is nothing more than frustration. I’ve been using Apple Maps for two years and haven’t been able to use it well.

[ストップを追加]With the button, you can find a temporary pit stop along the route so you can take a break from driving to get food, petrol and more. The problem is that this feature is so limited that you can only choose from a few predefined categories and only a few from each category. It provides a quick and easy interface to use while driving, but it can be a daunting task if you want to do something specific.

Tap a restaurant (now labeled Breakfast as it’s morning) to see a list of 10 nearby locations.

If you want to stop by a particular restaurant[ストップの追加]You cannot use the menu to search for that restaurant. As an example, suppose I was traveling to Seattle and wanted to stop by McDonald’s on the way. You need to stop navigating to Seattle and set it to McDonald’s instead. And after I’m done there, I have to set up navigation to Seattle again. With Google Maps, you can search along the route, add McDonald’s, and start right away.

The ability to search Google Maps along the route is great for another reason. For example, if you want to stop 60 miles away instead of now, you can set Google Maps to a gas station far beyond the road. Apple Maps can only see things around you, not anywhere else along the route.

It’s small, but if you want to visually plan a route to walk or bike, you’ll need to look for a path in Apple Maps. See a comparison of the local paved trails on Apple Maps and the display on Google Maps.

Grid view

Path on Apple Maps. Path on Google Maps.

It’s safe to say that what’s on Google Maps is a bit easier to notice and track. Apple mentioned these detailed improvements in iOS 15, but those improvements seemed to be in cities that were getting upgraded 3D maps. In any case, Apple clearly knows that my traces exist, and it would be great if I could emphasize it in some way.

Again, this is a small Apple talk about maps that can help improve navigation while driving, but for areas where 3D maps aren’t immediately created, if you can actually see satellite images while driving, It may improve the navigation experience. Satellite photos may not always be for everyone, but if you’re navigating sensitive intersections or dense areas where landmarks can be important, you’ll find an abstract map of If you can see the photo from above instead, you can prevent it from being overlooked in order.

Of course, there are navigation apps with these features, but I’ve made some direct comparisons between Apple Maps and Google Maps, and Google is also making Waze. However, although Google Maps and Waze have CarPlay integration, they are generally not as integrated (for obvious reasons) as Apple Maps. Despite privacy concerns, some people, including myself, don’t want to provide Google with all the location data that comes with using the map service.

Whatever the reason people stick to Apple Maps, it’s worth getting a handy navigation experience. See Apple perfecting the basics before adding moonlight aesthetics (certainly nice looking) to maps. Is a good thing.

