12 minutes showcase new gameplay while streaming Tribeca Games





Tribeca Games Spotlight 2021 introduces Annapurna Interactive’s new 12 Minutes gameplay and commentary by the game’s creators and actors.

Annapurna Interactive’s latest thriller, 12 Minutes, previously shared a game perspective on its interesting story and assumptions. Today, Tribeca Games Spotlight shared 12 minutes with a presentation focused on gameplay and interactiveness.

Tribeca Games Spotlight’s 12 Minutes presentation began with the game’s protagonist, James McAvoy, starting a 12 Minutes gameplay loop. Fans probably had an idea of ​​what the gameplay of the game would consist of, given that the gameplay of 12 Minutes is shown only by the apartment and the three characters. The creators of 12 Minutes will take over the narration throughout the Tribeca Games Spotlight presentation of the game and share the game details that fans have been waiting for.

Luis Antonio, creator of 12 Minutes, gives fans a detailed and insightful look at the game with a new gameplay presentation. For example, Antonio explains that the bird’s-eye view camera angle was selectively selected to expand the player’s field. to see. The bird’s-eye view perspective makes it easier for players to access items that they can interact with in their environment. Therefore, 12 Minutes looks like an interactive point-and-click game where character interaction and branching dialog options are most important.

Much is shared about gameplay, and fans may know what to expect when it comes to interactiveness. However, the 12 Minutes narrative mystery is intriguing because players appear to be directly involved in the formation of story events. In addition to point-and-click interactivity, game dialog options are dynamic. Appears in and navigates the player through each loop to resolve 12 minutes of tragic events.

In addition, Antonio points out that choosing a static camera angle disables the character’s face from expressing emotions to the player. The cast of 12 Minutes celebrities, including James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe, is of great importance to the overall performance. Only with their voice. Ridley shares her own brief insights into what her acting experience was like at 12 Minutes, and states that as a result, the actor’s emotions are communicated only through dialogue.

12 minutes can probably impose multiple incidents on the player in a short amount of time, as each playthrough of the same 12 minutes can inform the player of events that are expected to be contextual clues. Many things will be revealed. Antonio wants players to experience a participatory feel when playing 12 Minutes through the presentation of the Tribeca Game Spotlight. This suggests that 12 Minutes could probably offer a long time and a lot of playability, even though the game’s narrative only takes place in the same 12 minutes.

12 Minutesis is currently scheduled for release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S in 2021.

