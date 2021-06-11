Google offers the UK watchdog role during the cookie phase of your browser.





London (AP) — Google provides UK regulators with the role of overseeing the phasing out of ad tracking technology from the Chrome browser.

The UK competition watch agency has investigated Google’s proposal to remove so-called third-party cookies. This is due to concerns that it will undermine the competition for digital advertising and strengthen the company’s market power.

To address concerns, Google presented a series of promises on Friday, suggesting that the Competition and Markets Authority be given the role of overseeing the design and development of alternative technologies.

“The emergence of tech giants like Google poses new challenges to competition authorities around the world that require a new approach,” said Watchdog CEO Andrea Koseri.

The Competition and Markets Authority is working with tech companies to “shape their behavior, protect competition and benefit consumers,” he said.

Google’s promise is that Google will not discriminate against its rivals in favor of its “substantial restrictions” on how individual user data is used and combined for digital advertising purposes and its advertising business using new technologies. Promises are also included.

If Google’s promises are accepted, they will apply worldwide, the company said in a blog post.

Third-party cookies (code snippets that record user information) are used by businesses to more effectively target ads and fund free online content such as newspapers. However, it is also a long-standing source of privacy concerns as it can be used to track users across the Internet.

Google has shaken the digital advertising industry with plans to eliminate third-party cookies. This raises concerns that new technologies may leave no room for further online advertising rivals. The plan is to replace “individual identifiers” with a technique that hides users in large online groups based on user interests while preserving web browsing history on the device to maintain privacy. That is included.

Competition watchers will seek feedback from other players in the tech and digital advertising industry about Google’s efforts until July. Then accept Google’s suggestion and decide whether to close the conflict case.

Google is engrossed in the wave of antitrust investigations in Europe. The UK proposal came a few days after resolving another lawsuit related to the digital advertising business and told the French antitrust oversight agency $ 220 million for misusing its “dominant” position in online advertising. Agreed to pay ($ 268 million).

