Zylstra: Trade union bill threatens innovation and technology employment





Stephen G. Jillstra

Continuing to grow and nurture Arizona’s thriving technology industry is fundamental to the state’s economic recovery. As a result, the Arizona Technology Council, as one of the country’s largest technology-led trade associations, has the potential to curb innovation, limit employment opportunities, and threaten Arizona’s prosperous technology sector. I am deeply concerned about the law. State employment.

Almost all Democrats in the Senate (except Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly) have signed the Organizing Rights Act. The bill contains many provisions that undermine local businesses and threaten state-wide economic development efforts. Proponents are misrepresenting the PRO Act as a way to protect workers’ right to form unions, but in reality they work while creating new barriers that make it difficult for Arizona’s business to grow. Infringes the rights of the person.

With regard to employee rights, the PRO Act ignores fundamental rights to privacy. The bill gives union organizers access to personal information such as home addresses and phone numbers, which could target workers and their families to incite the union.

The PRO Act further strengthens the rights of employees and employers by empowering the US Government to set binding arbitration terms for both parties.

Basically, if the negotiations last more than four months, a government arbitrator may intervene to determine and enforce the terms of the contract. It does not allow workers to vote on terms and conditions without a basic understanding of the business. Only unions that want to increase their membership can benefit from this arrangement.

The bill will also limit the growth of the tech industry by targeting independent contractors and gig economy workers.

This makes it very difficult to qualify as an independent contractor, among other things. This means that many Arizonas who turn to independent and flexible work lose their position and the flexibility they have come to enjoy.

Technology companies across the state and across the country rely on their relationships with independent contractors and freelance workers to provide their products and services to consumers.

And thousands of Arizonas have come to rely on the additional income they earn from working for these companies, especially during a pandemic.

Policy makers should look for ways to increase these employment opportunities, rather than limiting them as in the PRO Act.

This bill is not the best way for Arizona workers, tech companies, or the economy. Sinema and Kelly should be in a position to oppose PRO law, grow Arizona’s technology industry, and drive innovation, job creation and economic investment.

Steven G. Zylstra is President and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. Go to aztechcouncil.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos