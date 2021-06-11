Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 by 2025





Microsoft has updated the official documentation to reflect the EOL date for Windows 10. According to the company’s EOL page, Windows 10 Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations will all be deprecated by October 14, 2025.

When Microsoft released Windows 10, it declared that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows. I don’t know if anyone really believed it, but the company accepted it. Six years later, a new version of Windows is here.

Assuming Microsoft releases Windows 11 by November (any date), it means that Windows 10 lived hundreds of days longer than Windows XP compared to Vista. It was always clear that Microsoft would launch a new Windows, just as Google and Apple would continue to release new versions of their products with codenames and numbers. This is the way software development has literally worked for decades, and Microsoft didn’t intend to go against that trend.

If that happens, you run the risk of being left behind. The assumption is that each new version of the OS is better than the previous version (whether that is true or not is another matter). Permanently maintaining the Windows 10 brand, even if it was planned for 2015, didn’t happen in the long run.

Microsoft hasn’t publicly announced Windows 11 yet, but it’s effectively confirming that the OS is coming. The alternative is that Microsoft intends to leave PC space completely and shut down Windows. Although Satya Nadella may have shifted its focus to a cloud-first business approach since becoming CEO, Windows remains an important part of its product stack (and revenue).

Strictly speaking, I didn’t have to worry too much about tweaking the icons or making minor OS look and feel updates. There are three specific features I would like to see in Windows 11. In no particular order.

1). The Settings page can actually be inherited from the Control Panel, while providing all the information currently available in the Control Panel in a better, easier-to-navigate interface. This is rumored to be happening — my colleague Ryan Whitwam explains in detail.

2). Option to allocate background workload to a specific core set regardless of whether the CPU uses hybrid (large + small) cores. Recent discussions about Apple’s M1 have shown that the system is responsive because all background tasks are pushed into a small core.

Almost all current x86 CPUs from Intel and AMD have one core per chip (with the exception of Lakefield), but people create two cores (or quad cores) on an 8-core chip. Assign as a “background” core specifically intended for processing background tasks.

This feature will debut at Intel’s Alder Lake later this year, but we would like to see the option to configure older chips in a similar way. You probably need at least a quad-core for your ideas to work, but according to a Steam hardware survey, 40.62% of gamers have a quad-core system. 30.39% use a 6-core system and 13.1% of gamers use eight. 0.25% of gamers use a 16-core system.

As an aside, gamers have made significant upgrades over the last 12 months. A year ago, Steam recorded 48.34 percent of quad-core gamers, 22.85 percent of 6-core, and 7.07 percent of 8-core systems. A year ago, only 0.10% of players were using a 16-core system. The number of quad-core systems decreased by 8 percentage points and the number of dual-core systems decreased by 6 percentage points.

3). A revised scheduler that allows Windows 11 to take full advantage of 64-core CPUs such as Threadripper, rather than limiting applications to 64 threads. If your application uses a custom scheduler, you can bypass it, but in most cases you will not.

As far as I’m concerned, all the good ones over these three are gravies.

