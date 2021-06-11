



Senator Ken Bach (CO-04) and Rep. David Sicilin (RI-01) of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law Subcommittee, respectively, are the members of the House Judiciary Committee on Antitrust Law, Commercial Law, and Law. He is the chairman of the committee and has announced a series of bills on bipartisan antitrust law. Expand opportunities for consumers and small business owners by holding unregulated Big Tech monopolies responsible for anti-competitive behavior and censorship of speech.

Big Tech is exploiting its market advantage to overwhelm its competitors, censor speech, and control how we see and understand the world, Buck said. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have prioritized power over innovation and have hurt American companies and consumers in the process. These companies have maintained their monopoly on the online market by taking various anti-competitive acts to reduce competition. The law breaks Big Tech’s monopoly that controls what Americans see and say online, fosters innovation, and fosters an online market that provides American SMEs with a fair competitive arena. .. There is no option to do nothing, we have to act now.

Strengthening the Online Economy: Opportunities, innovations and choices are the most aggressive bipartisan efforts of the last century to strengthen antitrust laws in the Americas. The agenda consists of five bipartisan bills drafted by members of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Law, Commercial Code and Administrative Law Subcommittees. , Apple, Facebook, Google.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act prohibits discriminatory activity by dominant platforms, such as prohibiting online self-priority and choosing winners and losers. The bill was proposed by Chair Sicilian and co-sponsored by Congressman Ken Bach (CO-04), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), and Lance Gooden (TX-05).

The Platform Competitive Opportunity Act prohibits the acquisition of competitive threats by dominant platforms and the acquisition of online platforms to gain or retain market power. The bill was sponsored by US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), Congressman Ken Buck (CO-04), Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01), and Congressman Madison Cawthorn (NC-11). ) Is a Republican Republican member. And Lance Gooden (TX-05).

The Ending Platform Monopolies Act gives the dominant platform the ability to self-preference and disadvantage competitors in a way that leverages their dominance across multiple business lines to undermine free and fair competition. Eliminate. The bill was sponsored by US Congressman Pramira Jayapal (WA-07), Congressman Ken Bach (CO-04), Congressman Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), and Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05). ) Is a Republican Republican member. ..

Increasing Compatibility and Competition by Allowing Service Switching (ACCESS) Acts to compete online by lowering barriers to entry and switching costs for businesses and consumers through interoperability and data portability requirements. Promote. The bill was sponsored by Congressman Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05), Congressman Ken Buck (CO-04), Burgess Owens (UT-04), and Congressman Madison Cawthorn (NC-). Became a Republican Republican member by 11). And Lance Gooden (TX-05).

The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act renews merger filing fees for the first time in 20 years to ensure that the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have the resources they need to proactively enforce antitrust laws. .. The bill was funded by US House of Representatives Joe Neguse (CO-02), with Ken Buck (CO-04), Victoria Spartz (IN-05), and Chip Roy (TX-21) Republicans Republicans. It is a member. Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Lance Gooden (TX-05).

I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this important law and confronting Big Tech.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn said:

Breaking the monopoly held by large multinational technology companies is one of the most difficult challenges facing our country. For too long, large minority companies have feasted on the data and personal information of millions of Americans. It’s time to solve this problem from the ground up. By a comprehensive law that prioritizes the interests of Americans over the interests of megacorporations and their bound loafers lobbyists. We are the head of America’s Big Tech olioligar. We are proud to be able to support these bills with our colleagues as we are struggling to remove power from the hands of politics and bring it back to where it should be, to the hands of the people.

Lance Gooden said:

Big Tech has routinely suppressed conservative opinions and violated consumer privacy. We must curb their destructive behavior and protect the constitutional rights of all Americans.

Congressman Burgess Owens said:

There is little doubt that the Big Tech platform is backed by a large amount of user data and consumers have no control over it. Americans are worth more possession of their personal information due to their ability to seamlessly transfer data between platforms of their choice. I’m proud to work with Congressman Back to take action to bring consumers back to the driver’s seat, reduce Big Tech’s defenseless power, and level the competitive conditions of smaller platforms in the market.

Congressman Matt Gaetz said:

Online digital platforms are becoming too big and too powerful to damage healthy markets. They should be responsible for proving that their merger does not harm our fellow Americans. The bill submitted today will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Congressman Victoria Spartans said:

Competition and the free market are the basis of our freedom. Increasingly strict government regulations have created distortions and have contributed to increasing monopolies and oliolioli occupancy in many areas of the economy. I am pleased to be able to co-lead the bipartisan merger filing fee modernization law, which improves resources to better enforce the abuse of exclusivity and from taxpayers and small businesses. It shifts the burden to large companies that demand more resource allocation.

Rep. Chip Roy said:

Application fees for large-scale mergers have remained unchanged for 20 years, but merger activities, especially in the technology arena, are at record highs or near record highs. This is a clear first step when assessing what changes should be made to antitrust law to adapt to new markets. Fully implements existing antitrust tools by providing regulators with the resources they need to compete with companies with trillions of dollars in capital.

The bill submitted today will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

###

