Facebook (FB) Acquires BigBox VR

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) announced.

For many of us, oh, the VR moment was in the multiplayer experience. There is something magical about interacting with people who are geographically separated in the same virtual space. It’s time to pass objects, participate in friendly competition, or just catch up. We believe these strong social connections are paramount to accelerating VR growth, and we continue to invest in content and teams that share this perspective. One of VR’s most popular social experiences has proven to be BigBox VR’s breakout battle royale, POPULATION: ONE. We are honored to have BigBox VR join Facebook today.

POP: ONE appeared in the VR scene just nine months ago and has always been ranked as one of the best performing titles on the Oculus platform, with up to 24 people connecting, playing and competing in the virtual world at a time. can. While social draws players into POP: ONE, thanks to quirky humor, continuous updates, and a pure environment, players come back many times and have time to meet in-game for a synchronized social experience. I’ve even seen players scheduling. BigBox VR may be small, but it’s a powerful and agile team of veterans in the gaming industry that seamlessly nails the duality of technology and data-driven live service game development.

We were excited to help BigBox VR grow and accelerate the vision of POPULATION: ONE as a state-of-the-art VR social gaming experience. We are also pursuing future projects with access and support to Facebook and Oculus Studios resources, while maintaining team creativity, disciplined methodology and community commitment. Welcome to the family!

Reasons for Acquiring BigBox VR We continue to invest in content that facilitates social connections, and we believe that POP: ONE will provide this experience to the VR community in spades in a very enjoyable gaming experience. As part of the Oculus Studios family, BigBox VR will have the opportunity to grow POP: ONE, grow the community with the full support of Oculus Studios resources, and pursue other projects in the future.

Will everyone in BigBox VR move to Facebook? The entire BigBox VR team will join Oculus Studios.

Will BigBox VR maintain its culture and priorities when it becomes part of Facebook? We are agile and repetitive in BigBox VR with a passion for fostering a community of POP: ONE involvement. We are committed to maintaining a creative culture.

What is BigBox VR working on as part of Oculus Studios? BigBox VR has big plans for the future of POP: ONE and other projects, but is not ready to share details at this time. did.

Will POPULATION: ONE be removed from platforms other than Oculus? No, POP: ONE will continue to be supported on all current platforms.

Are you planning to buy another studio? What else are you doing to accelerate VR? Many ways to accelerate VR, including investing in third-party content, AAA IP, hardware, and more. I was looking for. We also have great innovative plans for the game over the next few years. We are pleased to announce that BigBox VR has joined our team.

