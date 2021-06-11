Jayapal and Congressmen Announce Antitrust Agenda to Strengthen Online Economy: Opportunities, Innovations, Choices





Bipartisan legislation restores competition to the digital market and curbs monopoly practices on the largest technology platforms

House Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Washington’s Vice-Chair of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, has joined today’s parliamentarians, detaining unregulated Big Tech monopoly companies and consumers. Announced a bipartisan legislative agenda that expands opportunities for workers and small business owners. –Competitive behavior.

Stronger Online Economy: Opportunities, Innovations and Choices Drafted Last Year by Antitrust Subcommittee Members Who Completed A 16-Month Survey on the State of Competition in the Digital Market and the Unregulated Power of Amazon and Apple. It consists of five bipartisan bills that have been made. , Facebook, google.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Actto prohibits discriminatory activity by dominant platforms, such as prohibiting online self-priority and choosing winners and losers. The bill is sponsored by Chair Sicilian and co-sponsored by US House of Representatives Lance Gooden (TX-05). The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act prohibits the acquisition of competitive threats by dominant platforms and the acquisition of online platforms to expand or retain market power. The bill is sponsored by US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) and co-sponsored by ranking member Buck. The Ending Platform Monopolies Act self-preferences and disadvantages competitors in a way that eliminates the ability of a dominant platform to control multiple business lines and undermines free and fair competition. The bill is sponsored by US Congressman Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and co-sponsored by US Congressman Lance Gooden (TX-05). The Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act has updated the merger filing fee for the first time in 20 years to ensure that the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have the resources they need to proactively enforce antitrust laws. .. The bill is sponsored by US House of Representatives Joe Neguse (CO-02) and co-sponsored by Congressman Victoria Spartz (IN-05).

Not only is Big Tech’s self-regulation clearly invalid, but it also comes at the direct cost of workers, consumers, small businesses, communities and free press, said the Vice-Chairman of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee. Pramila Jayapal said. From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple, it’s clear that these unregulated tech giants are too big and too powerful to prioritize people over profits. By reaffirming authority, our groundbreaking bipartisan bill will ultimately reduce competitive conditions, curb anti-competitive behavior, prevent monopoly practices, restore fairness and competition, and ultimately. Level and prosper innovation.

Americans sent us to Washington to get things done. Nothing is more important than ensuring that all Americans have the opportunity to move forward, says Chairman Siciline. Currently, unregulated technology monopolies are exerting too much power on our economy. They have. They are in a unique position to choose winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and drive people out of work. Our agenda leveles the competition and ensures that the wealthiest and most powerful tech monopolies play with the same rules as our other people.

Big Tech is exploiting its market advantage to overwhelm its competitors, censor speech, and control how we see and understand the world, Buck said. Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have prioritized power over innovation and have hurt American businesses and consumers in the process. These companies have maintained their monopoly on the online market by taking various anti-competitive acts to reduce competition. The law breaks Big Tech’s monopoly that controls what Americans see and say online, encourages innovation, and fosters an online market that provides American SMEs with a fair place to compete. .. There is no option to do nothing, we have to act now.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (NY-10) has overwhelming evidence of anti-competitive behavior that is having a serious impact on consumers and small businesses in a bipartisan survey of the Commission on Digital Markets. Said it became clear. I am proud to be able to join my colleagues again in a bipartisan way, revive online competition and introduce a set of laws that level the competitive environment for innovators, entrepreneurs, and start-ups. Our actions today to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement ensure that our law can ultimately and effectively address the challenges of the modern economy.

For innovation to succeed in the modern economy, start-ups and SMEs must be able to compete directly with industry giants, said Jeffreys. We also need to allow one or two companies to settle the entire market and allow consumers to choose which online platform they love without eliminating all options. Platform competition and opportunity legislation helps strengthen the online economy that benefits all Americans.

In today’s digital economy, we need to maintain investment and innovation while allowing users to choose the service that best suits their needs, Scanlon said. The ACCESS Act opens the digital market to greater competition and increases pressure for improved quality, privacy, and security for large online platforms. The era of expanding opportunities for consumers, workers and small businesses by making Big Tech monopolies accountable is over.

In the United States, competition is central to economic growth and innovation, and when businesses engage in anti-competitive tactics, it undermines consumers, entrepreneurs, and our ability to compete in the world, Congressman Negz said. Said. I said, by strengthening today’s bipartisan legislative challenges for a stronger online economy, the enforcement of anti-monopoly laws, and addressing the digital economy and subsequent anti-competitive practices, consumers, We are proud to support the announcement of a comprehensive set of bills that expand opportunities for workers and small businesses. As a former regulator and leader of Colorado’s consumer protection agency, we know how important it is for executive agencies to have the resources they need to perform their jobs. Therefore, as part of today’s package, we introduced the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, a bipartisan law that renews merger filing fees for the first time in more than 10 years, with parties to large-scale mergers paying a fair share. Don’t pay consumers You have to bear the cost of these necessary and long-term increases to the antitrust enforcement budget. Congress says how markets benefit consumers, small businesses, innovation and democracy. It plays an important role in ensuring that it works with. Legislative action today is an important first step in the process.

Big Tech routinely suppresses conservative opinions and violates consumer privacy, Goodon said. We must curb their destructive behavior and protect the constitutional rights of all Americans.

There is little doubt that the Big Tech platform is backed by a large amount of user data and consumers do not have sufficient control over that data. Owens added that Americans are worth more possession of their personal information and that their data can be seamlessly transferred between platforms of their choice. Returning consumers to the driver’s seat. We are proud to work with Congressman Back in taking action to reduce the defenseless power of Big Tech and level the competition for smaller platforms in the market.

Application fees for large-scale mergers haven’t changed for 20 years, but merger activities, especially in the technology arena, are at record highs or near highs, Roy said. When assessing what changes need to be made to antitrust law to adapt to new markets, a clear first step is needed to counter companies with trillions of dollars in capital to regulators. To fully implement existing antitrust tools by providing a wealth of resources. I am proud to co-sponsor the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act to level this competitive condition.

The bill submitted today will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

