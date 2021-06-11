Facebook Acquires Game Studio BigBox VR – TechCrunch Japan





Facebook has acquired several virtual reality gaming studios over the past two years, and on Friday acquired Seattle-based BigBox VR to add another to its portfolio.

The studio’s major title, Population: 1, is one of the major post-launch releases of Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 headset, a fairly direct clone of Fortnite, and many important gaming techniques. It is copied and adapted to virtual-specific movements. Brings reality and unique folklore and art style.

As with most of these studio acquisitions, the terms were not disclosed. According to Crunchbase, BigBox has raised $ 6.5 million, funded by Shasta Ventures, Outpost Capital, Pioneer Square Labs and GSR Ventures.

“POP: ONE appeared in the VR scene just nine months ago and has always been ranked as one of the best performing titles on the Oculus platform, with up to 24 people connecting, playing and competing in the virtual world at a time. You can. ”Facebook’s Mike Verdu wrote in a blog post.

It’s not uncommon for game hardware platform owners to build their own web to build a platform-specific studio, but in the VR world, the situation is that Facebook has few real competitors. Is a little different.

While many developers within Oculus Studios continue to create titles for Valve’s Steam store accessible through third-party headsets, most VR platforms other than Facebook have a reduced portion of the overall VR pie. It seems. Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 retail price is $ 299 as Facebook aggressively pursues a mass market audience, and the company says it sold better than all previous devices combined in the first few months. Was there.

In April, Facebook acquired Downpour Interactive, the maker of the VR shooter Onward.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos