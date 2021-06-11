Guilty Gear Strive – Destructoid





The sweet smell of the game

Arc System Works reigns at the top of the anime fighting game sub-genre, and its position is only strengthened in games like Dragon Ball FighterZ. With Guilty Gear Strive, developers have many of its best aspects. In one: Gorgeous look, attractive combat system, solid roster, and great net code.

That doesn’t mean it’s not lacking in some areas, especially when compared to other popular fighting games. But Guilty Gear Strive is great where you need it. It’s not exhaustive, but it has some very nice features. It’s one of the greatest strengths of competing anime characters with each other in spectacular matches full of gorgeous effects and making it easier to interact with online.

Strive is Guilty Gear’s new platform to move forward, following the previous generation of Xrd Sign and its Revelator upgrades. It will continue to be available on PlayStation 4 as well as on PC, but I had the opportunity to see what the next generation of fighting games will look like on PlayStation 5.

Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5 [reviewed]) Developer: Arc System Works Publisher: Arc System Works Release: June 11, 2021 MSRP: $ 59.99

The 15 starting members also bring a great deal of variety to the table. It’s pretty easy with just two newcomers, but both the resurrection of Anji’s old characters and the reorganization of various character kits provide a way to play new looks and old standards. Ramlethal soon became my main. She had a big sword and a good attack and easily adapted to my playstyle of fishing in neutral spaces and punishing stubborn enemies. But even characters like Mei and Potemkin, who bounced back in the past, were attracting me in this Strive.

This makes the combat system confusing. Guilty Gear can be notorious for having more complex mechanics to consider, though not as much as other anime fighters. At Guilty Gear Strive, some have returned and others have left. I am writing this review for those who are more interested in fighting games than those who are proficient in fighting games. Removing Dead-Angle Attacks, changing the Gatling combo, and adding Wall Breaks is one of the latter groups, but the jargon may go beyond the former.

Wall Breaks are the most visible change and an interesting addition overall. It’s one thing that means for competitive play, but at the average level we’ve seen it as a reward for a good combo. This allows us to reset to a neutral point and land a wall break. It gives the player a momentum advantage and looks cool visually.

When it comes to the overall system, Guilty Gear Strive feels more familiar than previous games. The system has been streamlined, the options have become a bit clearer, and overall, this doesn’t feel overwhelming from the start. While trying to climb the Matchmaking Tower, Sol Badguy’s players aren’t fooling me yet, but the uphill is a bit smoother than before.

Missions can help with this a bit, but there are some trade-offs. A very situation designed to teach players everything from Guilty Gear basics (what is Roman cancellation, how to use faultless defense) to more complex and demanding tasks (cancellation of Roman cancellation). There are many detailed tutorials depending on your needs. Great for speeding up, but I wish I had a little more focus on character-specific combos. The community usually solves trivial things, but I’m used to using them as an interactive warm-up before playing.

There are several other places where Guilty Gear Strive feels slimmer than other fighting games. Its story mode is essentially a long movie and really enjoys the interactive lore timeline where you can read all the deep history of the series, but the single player options seem a bit limited. I did. Fight Money has cosmetic advances that you can use to fish trailers, concept art, music, online avatar outfits and more.

The lobby may be better, but it still reminds me of the bad old lobby. The station, rematch, and player match options are all great, but some of these still feel awkward. The lobby is at least functional and takes you to the actual online play that is the protagonist of the show.

It sounds a bit strange to say this, but the strength of online play may be worth the Guilty Gear Strive alone. I’ve played fighting games online in different ways. I’ve played games on different platforms with third-party apps, connecting to random servers. Guilty Gear Strive’s rollback netcode Smooth and surprisingly competent. In one of the night’s rumble sessions with another reviewer, I tested how Wi-Fi was maintained and crossed the boundaries of many states, and in some games it was literally one or two weird. A hitch has occurred.

You can’t make a game online alone, but you can make an existing one stand out. This is the dual strength of Guilty Gear Strive. It’s basically a solid and fun game, good for playing against others. Playing online is not more like settling into less experience than a face-to-face brawl. Netcode has done this before and has revived several other games in the online scene, including previous Guilty Gear games, but how important Netcode is in the long run of the game, especially due to pandemics. This should be a priority as it becomes clear that it is feasible.

For those who aren’t looking for a competitive experience, there may be some areas missing compared to fighting games with larger feature suites and options. Guilty Gear Strive is exactly that. This is a fighting game that you can get if you want to play against others instead of playing cinematic campaigns or a series of CPU challenges.

However, as a fighting game, it is a game that I have come back to and think about many times. The cast of Guilty Gear characters has always been unique and memorable, and is well represented here. Combat is exciting, engaging, friendly, and deep enough to keep working and refine your work. And with its online play, you can easily match anyone. Even if the lobby is still changing, you don’t have to think about bad connections ruining our good times.

If you were looking for a ramp to understand Guilty Gear or a one-on-one anime fighter, this is the game to do it. What’s here looks like it’s ready to serve as a future platform, with no doubt about balance changes and new characters. I can lament that it may be missing, but Guilty Gear Strive is also what I needed right now.

[This review is based on a retail build of the game provided by the publisher.]

