Google’s FLoC technology has already been abused by Ad Tech Cos





Photo: David Ramos (Getty Images) (Getty Images), Graphics: Shoshana Wodinsky (Gizmodo) (Getty Images)

Over the past few months, millions of Chrome users have been involved in Google Origins trials, a technology that replaces the rapidly collapsing third-party tracking cookies. Cohozer FLoC’s federation learning is, in essence, a new kind of tracking technology aimed at making it more friendly and privacy-friendly, replacing the trackers we know and hate, and Google will fully by 2022 Seems to have decided to implement it.

People were worried, as expected from Google’s privacy push. Many of them. The Electronic Frontier Foundation pointed out that the FLoC design appears to be tailored to vulture targets. Browsers such as Firefox and Brave have announced that they don’t support this technology, but DuckDuckGo has created an extension that literally blocks FLoC altogether. As the trial progresses, scholars and activists continue to find loopholes that contradict FLoC’s privacy commitments.

They are not the only ones. Digiday reported this week that some major ad tech companies have begun planning to turn FLoC into something as invasive as the cookies they plan to disable. In some cases, this means that businesses will integrate any data scraps available from Google with their own catalog of user information and convert FLoC from anonymous identifiers into other personal data that can be compiled by dubious companies. To do. Others are starting to market FLoC as a great tool for fingerprinting. In particular, it’s an affordable tracking technique that can keep you identified even if you put it in secret mode or flush the cache.

Among them, Chrome, the most popular browser in the world, is just the opposite.

Even if Google didn’t take these things into account when designing the technology, ad tech-focused EFF said that this was exactly what its proponents said as soon as they were released to the public in 2019. Said Bennett Ciphers, a technician at .. At a glance, you’ll quickly see that it’s going to be another tool for fingerprinting and profiling that advertisers can use.

G / O Media may charge a fee

What is FLoC and how is it different from cookies?

At first glance, Google’s FLoC marketing seems to be quite privacy-conscious. Third-party cookies that FLoC intends to replace are an objective nuisance to the large web. They map all the clicks and scrolls made during browsing to create a myriad of unique profiles that send targeted ads to multiple sites. FLoC denies individualizing tracking and targeting, and instead categorizes people into a large anonymous cohort based on browsing behavior. These cohorts are in the thousands and are wiped out weekly. That is, the assigned cohort (in the perfect world) cannot be used to choose you from the crowd, nor can it be used to target you in the long run. At least it’s sold that way.

In addition, the ever-changing FLoC ID is labeled with a jumble of nonsensical letters and numbers that only Google can decipher. heard. Overall, FLoC aims to turn you into an unnamed drop in a sea of ​​black data, where your name, web history, what you ordered for lunch, etc. are all buried underwater.

Earlier this year, Google announced that some of these FLoC cohorts will be available to advertisers who want them to work through their upcoming Origin Trials. this year. So far, the company reports that there are 33,872 different cohorts, each holding data from at least 2,000 Chrome users who literally opt-in to the program overnight.

Not only did Google forget to give these millions of users a basic alert, but it also provided users with a way to see if they became guinea pigs unknowingly in this global experiment. Didn’t (thankfully EFF did). If you want to remove your browser from the trial version, you have to jump over too many hurdles to do so.

What are the rules for FLoC? Haha … rules …

At this early stage of the trial, there are literally no rules about what advertisers, ad tech companies, or anyone else participating in these trials can do with this data. This means that at least a total of nearly 68,000 Chrome users are currently collecting and analyzing cohort data, potentially making huge profits. (We contacted Google for comment on these trials).

It worked as well as you would expect. Xaxis, one of the ad tech giants participating in this trial, told DIGIDAY that they are currently conducting an analysis to find out how to incorporate the FLoC ID into their own alternative cookie. Yes, that’s right. Nishant Desai, one of the directors overseeing Xaxis’ technical operations, clearly stated that the sequence of numbers that FLoC spits out is an additional dimension of the solution. [a persons] Identity.

Desai has compared this to the IP addresses that marketers have used to target you since the 90’s. Like an IP address, someone’s FLoC ID can be obtained from a web page without the user having to enter anything, so it’s usually easier to get than an email address or phone number that the user must manually pass in. I can do it. Like IP addresses, these IDs are a sequence of numbers that don’t reveal anything about an individual until they are grouped together with a buffet of other data points. And like (some) IP addresses, FLoC IDs aren’t completely static. It’s technically reset weekly, but in the end, if you’re assigned one particular cohort, you can stick to it for a while.

If your behavior doesn’t change, the algorithm will continue to assign you to the same cohort, so some users may have or have a persistent FLoC ID, Desai told Digiday. ..

Deepak Ravichandran, a software engineer at Google, said this more frankly in a recent call with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C for short). When asked how stable their FLoC IDs are expected to be, Ravichandran said that the average user visits 3-7 domains per day on average and tends to be fairly stable in the long run. I answered yes.

Ravichandran pointed out that even if you move from cohort to cohort every other week, a bird’s-eye view of web browsing behavior is all very similar. This means that if you reset after 7 days, you will most likely be assigned the same ID as before, and the rest will be meaningless.

Who is using these FLoC IDs?

Xaxis is just one of many companies making this kind of plan in the ad tech space. San Francisco-based data company Mightyhive tells Digiday to group users into specific buckets and see if the browser-branded FLoC ID is associated with a particular action, such as purchasing a particular product. Told. Mediavine, an ad tech middleman, says he is currently swallowing FLoC IDs from people visiting 11,000 sites connected to his technology and passing that data on to other partners.

These so-called demand-side partners (DSPs) are tasked with determining which messy identifiers correspond to a new mother, a teenage TikToker, or a man who really really likes dogs.

At this point, it’s worth guessing that these labels will be fairly broad. In the same W3C call, Ravichandran explained that these first series of cohorts were generated using only data about the domain name on which a person lands, and nothing else. The various pages on the site, or the actual content of a particular page, are not considered by the FLoCs algorithm, but he suggested that they may change later this year.

If you’re wondering how difficult these DSPs can decode these mysterious cohort codes, the answer isn’t too difficult. Last month, Mozilla graduate Don Martiwho, who currently works for advertising company CafeMedia, published a blog showing how he roughly deciphered some of the major FLoC categories he was visiting on sites he worked with. Did. He grouped 33,000 different cohorts generated by Google into 33 megahorts, and then mapped keywords related to websites that these cohorts visited frequently.

After excluding some of the more mundane keywords (to make the result more meaningful), he finally … became this:

1 kFLoC cohort = 1,000 FLoC cohort. I’m sorry if this gave someone a recollection of a high school chemistry class. Screenshot: CafeMedia (Gizmodo)

Roughly speaking, you can see what each of these FLoCs represents. Featuring words like health, tomatoes, apples, and beans (my personal favorite), number 32 may be someone who really likes to eat organic food and cook at home. The number 20 (crochet, pattern, writing) sounds like a cold person who makes you a comfortable scarf. Sounds like the 15th (code, printable, egg) … well, honestly. By the way, I don’t know about that. A tech companion who likes good Shakshouka?

Matching one of these cohorts with the data that the major brokers already have will probably not learn much about anyone. Sure, you may know that they are really crazy about magic / casserole / dogs, but if my past experience with magical casserole dog guys is any sign, you Probably already know about them.

But what if the guy regularly visits websites centered around queer and trance topics? What if I’m trying to access food stamps online? This kind of web browsing informs an unnamed ad tech operator about personal sexuality and financial conditions so that all web browsing is incorporated into the FLoC algorithm. May provide. And because the world of data sharing is still (in most cases) lawless, despite the legislator’s intentions, DSPs rarely stop passing that data to the highest bidders.

Google is aware that this is a problem. We have also published a white paper detailing plans to prevent the underlying technology of FLoC from accidentally evoking a cohort, based on a predefined list of delicate categories such as race, religion, and medical condition. Shortly after the treatise was published, Ciphers deleted his own blog, among other things where the treatise’s approach was annoying and half-hearted.

So, yeah, they tried. Ciphers says it’s better than not doing it. But I think their solution avoids the difficult problem they are trying to solve.

This difficult problem he’s talking about is certainly very difficult to solve: How to prevent the most vulnerable users from being profiled in a variety of ways, from life-threatening to economically devastating. What should I do now. Can you make money?

To address this issue, Google decided to look at the browsing history of some of the users participating in these trials to see if they visited sites in various delicate categories. For example, hospital websites are labeled “medical” and private church sites are labeled “religion.” If the cohort traffices sites in these banned categories particularly frequently, Google will block the group from being targeted.

In short, Google’s suggestion assumes that people in a particular delicate category are collectively accessing a particular sensitive website. But this isn’t just … the way people browse the web. Perhaps people with depression don’t join the psychiatric dot organization every day, and those who identify themselves as LGBT + are there, even if Google expects a gay website to look like. It’s not always lurking. Sure, people in these categories may show similar browsing behavior, but Google’s suggestion is that people browse the Web like robots rather than humans. Looks like a fix to the world to do.

After all, Google plans to fully roll out FLoC by mid-2022, whether ready or not. If you visit the public FLoC Github page, you’ll find a page of interactions between the people who designed FLoC and the privacy advocates, pointing out why this is such a bad idea. How nice! We still think it was right.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos