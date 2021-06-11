EU InsurTech, 30 Years of “Crossing the Chasm”, End of Embedded Finance – TechCrunch Japan





This morning, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm delved into the EU’s insurance tech market, interviewed VCs in Europe, and summarized the biggest recent round to measure the temperature of water across the pond.

Alex Timm, CEO, Root Dan Preston, MetroMile Luca Bocchio, Partner, Accel Florian Graillot, Investor, Astorya.vc Stephen Brittain, Director and Founder of Insurtech Gateway

European-based InsurTech startups, such as pet insurance provider Bought By Many, have entered the unicorn territory this year. Zego based in London. And Alan is a French startup that has raised $ 220 million.

According to Brittain, EU startups in this area are still in the very early stages of innovation, showing only a small part of what is possible in a market as large as a bank. Interestingly, he predicted that AI will play a major role in the future as companies deploy AI to detect fraud, improve the customer experience, and speed up billing.

We fully hope that the next generation of AI-driven businesses will enable real-time risk analysis, pricing, and billing resolution over the next few years, “he said.

What do these four IPOs tell us about the market situation?

Earlier this week, The Exchange evaluated its upcoming IPO on Monday.com and then read its buoyancy and three other tea leaves to summarize the overall market situation.

So what does the debut of Marqeta, Monday.com, Zeta Global, and 1stDibs tell us? We may have been too conservative.

Cheers to Aman Narang and BVP Kent Bennett and explains that customer attachment is everything

In a recent episode of Extra Crunch Live, Toast founder Aman Narang and Bessemer Venture Partners Kent Bennett talked about how they got together for a deal, what for both founders and investors in financing. So far we’ve talked about the biggest lesson they’ve learned, whether they make a difference.

The episode also featured an Extra Crunch Live Pitch-Off, where viewers pitched their products to Bennett and Narang and received live feedback.

Investing in AI startups is at the fastest pace ever

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim sought feedback from investors to look at the temperature of the investment market for AI startups.

“Today, venture capitalists want to get ahead of each other and invest money in companies that are looking ahead of their competitors, and the startup investment market is crowded, expensive, and ignited rapidly. “They write. “The AI ​​startup market can get even hotter than the average tech niche.”

But that’s not surprising. There was an exchange on it.

“Following the Nuance deal with Microsoft, The Exchange reported that it makes sense for AI-powered start-ups to anticipate more active and competitive markets,” Alex and Anna point out. I will. “Our claim is that after Redmond drops nearly $ 20 billion for AI companies, investors will have new incentives to invest in AI-focused start-ups and powerful AI components. Exits, especially large-scale transactions, are a way to stimulate investor interest in affiliates. “

Their expectations are coming true: Investors reported that the market for AI startups is fierce.

Dear Sophie: What is the Diversity Green Card?

Dear Sophie,

I started a tech company about two years ago and have dreamed of expanding my company in the United States ever since.

I want to get a green card. Someone said I should apply for a Diversity Green Card. Please tell me the details and how to apply.

Tanzania technical

How to start a company in 4 days

Pulley’s founder and three-time YC veteran, Yin Wu, provides a tactical guide to getting your startup up and running in four days. Yes, it’s only 4 days.

“In the long run, complex equity settings and cap tables cost more attorney fees and administration time,” Wu said.

Read the guidance on how to get your business on track within a week.

The Health Cloud is set to play a key role in healthcare innovation

Innovaccer founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank and CTO Mike Sutten wrote in a guest column that the US healthcare industry is in the midst of a major transformation.

This change is “stimulated by federal obligations, innovation, and the need to improve clinical outcomes and communication between healthcare providers, patients, and payers,” they write.

Today, improving medical care requires processing vast amounts of medical data. What should I do now. The cloud “plays a vital role in meeting the current needs of healthcare organizations.”

What SOSV’s Climate Tech 100 tells its founders about investors in this area

Benjamin Joffe and Meghan Hind of SOSV have compiled “who’s who” from venture capital firm SOSV Climate Tech 100. This is a list of the best climate change startups that SOSV has helped from the start.

“What can founders learn from the list of climate change technology investors? That is, who invested in Climate Tech 100?” They ask.

FinTech Endgame: New Super Company Combining Best Software and Finance

Now that you can trade from anywhere, new hybrid-class software companies with built-in financial services are attracting consumers, and investors are following the move.

In this article, we’ll use data from Battery Ventures’ report on “The Crossroads of Software and Financial Services” to examine why these companies are so difficult to evaluate and better understand their business models and investor appeal. Provides a framework for.

Thirty years later, Crossing the Chasm will be refreshed

Jeff Bussgang of Flybridge Capital wrote that Geoffrey Moore’s “Chasm” has been a framework for marketing technology products that has been one of the standard basic concepts of product market fit for 30 years and requires a slight upgrade. I will.

“I wonder why we venture capitalists and founders make the same mistakes over and over again. This mistake has become even more pronounced in recent years. “He writes.

Bussgang continues to consider Chasm and suggests tweaks to consider the size of the modern market.

