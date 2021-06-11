Redesigned iPad mini allegedly depicted in rendering, sports thin bezel, and USB-C port





Following Bloomberg’s report detailing the upcoming iPad roadmap, John Prosser shared a source-based rendering of the next iPad mini design.

According to Prosser, the 6th generation iPad mini has about the same chassis dimensions as the 5th generation iPad mini. However, the design is radically new, with the Touch ID power button, larger display, proportionally smaller display bezel, and Lightning port replaced by USB-C, and the home button removed.

The current generation iPad mini has a 7.9-inch display. The overall chassis size of this newly redesigned iPad mini hasn’t changed, so customers will benefit from a larger canvas. Earlier reports suggested that new screen sizes range from 8.4 to 8.9 inches.

Like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the new iPad mini has flat sides with a metal finish. The Prosser rendering actually looks like an iPad Air and is just scaled down. Sharing the same A14 chip as the iPad Air, the cellular model offers 5G.

As Gurman first reported, yes, the home button has been removed, resulting in a larger screen that fits in much the same footprint as the previous iPad mini. In fact, the difference between the footprint of this new iPad mini and the previous one is said to be only 3mm. The size of the iPad mini 6 is 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm

According to Prosser, the iPad mini is available in silver, black, and gold color options. With the release of tablets, smaller Apple Pencil accessories may also be available. Both Bloomberg and Prosser reports show that the new iPad mini will be released by the end of the year.

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos