Bookmark these google links to remove online slander

Google is changing its search algorithm to help victims of revenge pornography and online slander. According to the New York Times, Google will prevent websites hosting slanderous content from appearing in the list of results when searching for a name. Google also excludes websites with dubious names such as BadGirlReport.date and PredatorsAlert.us, as well as websites that charge victims to remove harassing content.

The new features are part of a working concept called known victims that help victims of recurring online harassment regain some control.

Some types of queries are vulnerable to villains and require special solutions, Google Fellow and Vice President of Search Pandu Nayak wrote on the Google Keyword blog.

The details of the blog are as follows.

To help those dealing with unusual cases of recurring harassment, they were implementing improved approaches to further protect known victims. Currently, when someone requests removal from a looting site, ranking protection is automatically applied to prevent content from other similar low-quality sites from appearing in search results for people’s names. I will. We were also considering expanding these protections as part of ongoing work in this area.

Google, on the other hand, acknowledges that this is not a finite solution for online harassment.

David Graff, vice president of Google’s global policies and standards, trust and security, told The Times: You can’t monitor the Web, but you can be a responsible citizen.

The general public is more aware of revenge pornography and online slander, not only because of the number of victims who reported the attack, but also because of how difficult it is to remove the content. As Times reporter Kashmir Hill (formerly Gizmodo reporter) explained earlier this year, Google, which handles an estimated 90% of global online search traffic, has a poor track record of helping affected people. I’m waiting. One of the reasons is that Google has long been proud to reflect the Web fairly. However, it is difficult to maintain fairness when life outside the Internet is at stake.

Google has tweaked its search algorithms to display more reliable content, which has resulted in intentionally misleading, false, and offensive websites. It was around that time that Google began to actively work to remove harmful results from search. As the company changed its policy, it also published a request form to remove content such as fake pornography and certain medical information.

In case of damage, you can access these forms. These are available on each support page as links to remove unsolicited, explicit or intimate personal images, unwilling fake pornography, financial, medical, and other identifying information. There is also a form that removes all doxxing content and asks for a backup when dealing with sites that ask for payment to retrieve harmful content. Bookmark these links when someone might try to ruin your online reputation.

