Congressmen announce bipartisan antitrust reforms that could reshape Big Tech





Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google could be forced to reassess their business practices under the new widespread antitrust reforms introduced by a bipartisan group of members of the House of Representatives on Friday.

The five bill packages previously reported by CNBC and other media make it difficult for the dominant platform to complete the merger and ban it from owning a business with a clear conflict of interest. The law represents the most comprehensive effort to reform the 100-year-old antitrust law in recent decades.

The bill must be voted in favor of the Judiciary Committee before it can be submitted to the House plenary session. It also requires Senate approval before the president can sign the bill.

This measure follows a lengthy investigation by the House Judiciary Committee on antitrust laws against four companies completed last year.

A committee established at the time that Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google needed to retain their monopoly power and amend antitrust laws to better address the unique challenge of competition in the digital market.

Democrats and Republicans disagreed on some of the solutions, but agreed that there was a suspicion of competitive harm and that reforms were needed to revitalize the market.

Two of the new bills announced on Friday could turn out to be particularly difficult for Amazon and Apple to navigate. New law. These bills consist of a platform antitrust law (apparently renamed the American Choice and Innovation Online Act) sponsored by the House Judiciary Subcommittee of Antitrust Law. And the Ending Platform Monopolies Act sponsored by D-Wash Vice-Chair Pramila Jayapal.

The bill, in the form of a draft, has already sparked a backlash from technical funding groups.

Adopting the European regulatory model will make it harder for American tech companies to innovate and compete at home and abroad, Jeffrey Mann, president and founder of the International Center for Law and Economy, said in a statement. This group has been funded by Google in the past.

Adam Kobasevic, CEO of the center-left advocacy group Chamber of Progress, backed by Amazon, Facebook and Google, announced a center-left post this week and these two bills were passed. In the case, consumers claimed that they would lose more than 12 popular features.

Under these suggestions, Amazon couldn’t offer prime free shipping on some products, and Google was the most popular search for businesses in the region due to rules prohibiting discrimination on the platform, Kobasevic said. He claimed that he couldn’t provide results to users. He also didn’t allow Apple to pre-install his own Find My app on his device to help users find lost items, and Facebook made it easy to Instagram. I wrote that I can’t allow cross-posting. Regulations.

Despite the technical backlash, bipartisan support for the bill is a formidable signal to the industry. This sector has caused a rare collaboration between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans believe that tech companies are too powerful and worried about stagnant innovation.

Some tech companies, which were critical of tech giants in the past, praised some of the bill.

Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, said the American Choice and Innovation Online Act is an important step in addressing anti-competitive behavior in the App Store ecosystem, and the world needs to demand fair competition. As he woke up, he said it was a clear sign that the momentum had changed. In the app economy.

Roku praises the representatives of David Cicilline and Ken Buck for taking important steps to curb the predatory and anti-competitive behavior of the most powerful companies in some countries, the company said in a statement. Roku has direct experience in competing and interacting with these monopoly, and by taking advantage of one business area to curb competition in another, they have anti-competitive laws. I have witnessed that it has been overtly ignoring and harming consumers. A series of aggressive reforms are needed to prevent a future in which these monopolies further abuse consumer choices and impede access to innovative and independent products.

Here’s an overview of the five bills announced on Friday:

Ending Platform Monopolies Act: Sponsored by Jayapal, including Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, and co-sponsored by Congressman Lance Gooden of R-Tex, the bill makes platforms with at least 50 million monthly active US users illegal. A market capitalization of more than $ 600 billion to own or operate a business with a clear conflict of interest. Illegal conflicts include incentives for companies to prioritize their services over those of their competitors, or to disadvantage potential competitors who use the platform. Legislators have previously feared that both Amazon and Apple, which operate their own platforms for sellers and developers, could undermine competition due to conflicts of interest in competing products and apps. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act: The bill was proposed by Cicilline and co-sponsored by Gooden, with the dominant platform superior to the products and services of competitors on the platform. Providing your own products and services is prohibited. It also prohibits other types of discriminatory activity by the dominant platform, such as separating competitors who use the platform from the services provided by the platform itself, and services where the dominant platform is not exposed to others. It is forbidden to inspire yourself with the data collected in. Platform Competition and Opportunity Law: This proposal, co-sponsored by the Ken Buck Subcommittee of Colorado, is a proposal from Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of DNY and will change the burden of proof in the merger. There is no need for the government to prove to reduce competition against the dominant platform (defined by the same standards as the previous bill) in order to prove that their acquisition is actually legal. This measure is likely to significantly delay acquisitions by leading tech companies. Increased compatibility and competition by allowing service switching (ACCESS) Act: The bill is the Democratic Party’s Mary Gay Scanlon. Proposed by Congressman and co-sponsored by Congressman Burgess Owens., R-Utah requires major platforms to maintain certain standards of data portability and interoperability, allowing consumers to maintain their own standards. Makes it easy to carry your data to other platforms.

Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act: This bill was submitted by Democrat Joe Neguse and co-sponsored by Republican Congressman Victoria Spartz and appears to accompany the Republican bipartisan bill of the same name. .. Senate. The Senate bill passed the House on Tuesday as part of a $ 250 billion technology and manufacturing bill. The bill aims to raise fees paid by businesses to notify the Federal Trade Commission and the Antimonopoly Division of the Department of Justice of a major merger and to raise funds for these agencies.

