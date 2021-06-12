Return patch 1.4.0 will be released on June 14th, making it difficult to tune all biomes





Developer Housemarque has released a patch note for Returnal patch 1.4.0. The new patch fixes many issues, but players struggling to tackle difficult game challenges may be happier to see how the patch recalibrates Returnal’s difficulty. not. Patch 1.4.0 will be released on June 14th.

When it comes to gameplay balance, the major changes seem to be directed towards Returnal combat. Patch 1.4.0 adjusts enemy and boss challenges and weapon effectiveness to ease the difficulty of all biomes.

In a complete patch note, Housemarque writes that this change should give a “more balanced gameplay experience.” So if you’re struggling with Returnal, try sticking again on June 14th.

In addition, patch 1.4.0 removes parasites from the pool of rewards players can earn to avenge other players’ corpses. In addition, patches will be modified if certain malfunctions can occur early in the game. This reduces the chance of end-of-execution malfunctions early in the new cycle.

A complete list of tweaks made in patch 1.4.0 is detailed below.

Return patch 1.4.0

highlight:

Platinum: Added support to play specific Act 1 and Act 2 trophies Platinum: Added support to retroactively award non-reproducible trophies Platinum: Scout Logs 9, 34, 35, 46 locations Add and display more often Platinum: Fixed issue with one code Platinum may not be available on Biome Survey trophy Platinum: Fixed incorrect counts on some activity cards UI: Serene HUD item HUD label when firing weapon UI: Fixed issue where two actions could be mapped to one button after switching controller presets Cinematics: Rare audio for secret endings Fixed sync issues Audio: Improved general mix for the entire experience Audio: Improved surround sound setup support for the entire experience Audio: Added DualSense haptics at the moment of the movie for deeper immersive audio: Icarian Grapnel Audio Added DualSense haptics when using: Dynamic Range Recommended System Audio: Allows the user to override the dynamics c Range Recommended Audio: Allows the user to change the audio output from the game menu

Game balance:

Balance: Fixed various bugs when certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and certain malfunctions could occur early in the game Balance: Received parasites as a reward when the player revenge the corpse No Balance: Enemies, Weapons, Boss-Adjusting Difficulty All Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Other bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that could cause Hyperion to drop keys out of reach Fixed an issue that could cause Ophion to disappear when a player used Reconstructor in combat Fixed a weapon not found in Biomes after scanning Fixed an issue where Selene could not be collected Fixed an issue where Selene could jump too long, fixed multiple issues Selene could be trapped in a room when teleporting with Crimson Wastes Fixed a rare freeze issue Fixed a slower frame rate when using the Electropylon Driver Performance improvements, crash fixes, and multiple minor bug fixes Livestreams, videos, etc. from GameSpots summer events Watchcheck it out





