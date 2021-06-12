Congressman proposes federal law to stop Google from prioritizing itself in search results Markup





A bipartisan U.S. parliamentary group led by Congressman David Siciline (D-RI) and Ken Bach (R-CO), respectively, chairman and ranking members of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, conducted a markup investigation on Friday. The largest technology platform addressing the identified issues.

The American Choice and Innovation Online Act, sponsored by Cicilline and Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX), bans certain large technology platforms from supporting their own products and services on their platforms, including search results. I will.

In a survey published last year, Markup found that Google covered 41% of its first mobile results page with its own products and properties such as Google Maps, Google Flight, and Direct Answers. website.

Google the giant

Google Top Search Results? surprise!That google

Search engines have assigned almost half of the first page of test results to their own products. This dominated the coveted top of the page.

July 28, 2020 08:00 ET

When I looked only at the top of the page that corresponds to the first screen of the iPhone X, that number jumped to 63%. We report that this prominent placement of Google’s own assets and products has been found to be damaging and sometimes fatal to companies offering similar services.

The bill aims to make the technology platform a more equal place of competition for business users who rely on the technology platform for their commerce. The bill defines a list of illegal activity that sounds familiar to anyone following a 16-month subcommittee on digital competition that began in 2019.

In a hearing last summer, members of the subcommittee grilled CEOs of Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, and Siciline quoted Markup’s report as evidence that Google is building a closed ecosystem.

According to a research report released yesterday, 63 percent of searches that started on Google ended on Google’s own website, according to Siciline. And to me, it’s evidence that Google is an increasingly walled garden, keeping users on Google’s site even if it doesn’t have the most relevant information. And it’s financially devastating for other online businesses.

The Sub-Committee’s final report, released in October 2020, also mentions the markup investigation.

The proposed law prohibits platform operators from giving benefits to their products, limits interoperability with other platforms, and makes their products, services, or business units more than other business users. Treat it in your favor. It also prohibits the platform from requiring business users to purchase certain products or controlling prices in order to access other products.

Another bill, the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, limits the ability of platform owners to participate in their online marketplaces and, in some interpretations, may also apply to the placement of Google’s own products in search results.

Google spokesman Julie Taralo McAllister said the company hasn’t commented on the bill.

Another bill is to increase compatibility and competition by enabling the ACCESS method. This requires a large communication platform that allows users to easily transfer data to competing platforms. Platform competition and opportunity law. This limits companies from winning competition and killing them. The version of the Merger Application Fee Modernization Act has already passed the Senate.

