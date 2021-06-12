Congressman promotes drastic review of antitrust law aiming at Big Tech





Washington House lawmakers introduced a radical antitrust law on Friday aimed at curbing Big Tech’s power and halting corporate consolidation. If passed, the bill will be the most ambitious renewal of antitrust law in decades.

A total of five bills are aimed directly at Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and their grip on online commerce, information and entertainment. The proposal facilitates the dissolution of companies that have acquired bases in another region by taking advantage of one region’s advantage, creates new hurdles for acquiring early rivals, and gives regulators to police companies. We will provide more funds.

This law may change the way businesses operate. For example, Facebook and Google can have higher standards to prove that the merger is not anti-competitive. Amazon may face more scrutiny when selling its own branded products such as toilet paper and clothing. Apple can struggle to enter new businesses advertised on the App Store.

Currently, unregulated technology monopolies have too much power on our economy. David Siciline, a Democrat in Road Island and chairman of the Antimonopoly Subcommittee, said they would choose winners and losers, destroy small businesses, raise consumer prices and unemploy people. He said he was in a unique position. Our agenda level the playing field and ensures that the wealthiest and most powerful technology monopolies play with the same rules as our other people.

The introduction of a bill with some bipartisan support is the most aggressive challenge to date from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley tech giants and has prospered for years without major restrictions on regulation or business expansion. I did. Last year, the Antimonopoly Subcommittee released a bitter report on the industry after a 16-month investigation, proclaiming that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google had taken various monopoly actions. The proposal, announced on Friday, seeks to address the concerns detailed in the report.

Over the last decade, dozens of bills addressing data privacy, speech responsibility, and children’s online safety have failed. However, efforts to curb control of the largest tech companies have gained widespread support in recent years. During the Trump administration, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have filed proceedings accusing Google and Facebook of anti-competitive practices and are expected to fight for years. Democrats and Republicans have pointed out the dominance of a few companies as the root cause of disinformation spread, labor and wage inequality, and unplanned rules of speech on the Internet.

Technology giants face similar challenges to power around the world, including antitrust investigations in Europe and new legislation to curb power in Australia and India.

These are just some of the new legislation needed to actually address the issue of gatekeeper power with the dominant digital platform, said Charlotte Slaiman, competition director of public knowledge, a public interest organization. Large tech companies have so many powerful tools to protect their monopoly. These bills will provide antitrust enforcers with some more powerful tools to open the digital platform market for competition.

The bill set up a confrontation with a powerful and influential army of the tech industry. Over the last decade, the industry has brought together the largest group of lobbyists in Washington, companies sponsor think tanks, fund academic papers, and employ leading antitrust litigation companies to protect their businesses.

Some proposals may be widely supported by lawmakers, including those focused on raising more money to antitrust agencies through higher merger fees. The Senate recently passed a similar bill. Another legislation that could gain traction would give consumers the ability to bring digital history to other websites and weaken the constraints that large companies like Facebook have on personal data.

But other bills will be difficult to pass. It would be illegal for a company like Google, which has a dominant search engine, to own another business that relies heavily on online search. For example, the company is not allowed to prioritize YouTube video service search results under the new law, and may need to spin off its video business if it prioritizes over competitors. Another bill bans dominant companies from using their weights to eliminate rivals and from strict conditions such as purchasing goods or services from other companies that want access to their platform. Probably.

Adam Kovacevich, head of the Chamber of Progress lobbying group with members of Big Tech, said consumers would be robbed of popular products if the bill was successful.

He said banning conveniences like Amazon Basic brand batteries, Apple Find My Phone Tools, and Google Maps in Google search results is an idea that provokes consumer backlash.

Facebook and Google declined to comment. Amazon and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some small tech companies welcomed the bill.

Online streaming device maker Roku said in a statement that the largest tech companies are terribly ignoring existing antitrust laws and harming consumers.

The company said a series of aggressive reforms are needed to prevent a future in which these monopolies further abuse consumer choices and impede access to innovative and independent products.

Antitrust experts say the bill will bold enforcers who have been constrained by court decisions that narrowed the interpretation of antitrust law 100 years ago.

This is a reaction to the fact that our antitrust law is very narrowly interpreted by the Supreme Court, says Eleanor M. Fox, a professor at New York University. Because of this issue, it is very appropriate for Congress to intervene to ban and decide what is bad and what is good for the market.

Republicans are separated on the bill side. Colorado Republican representative Ken Buck, a Republican member of the subcommittee, has consistently criticized the power of Big Tech. But he also insisted on narrowing the legal side so that SMEs wouldn’t get caught up in change.

Mr. Buck, like other Republicans, is particularly critical of the power of social media companies to make speeches, arguing for conservative politician censorship by Facebook and Google.

The law smashes Big Tech’s monopoly that controls what Americans see and say online, promotes innovation, and promotes the online market, which provides American SMEs with a fair place to compete. Said. Doing nothing is not an option. We act now.

