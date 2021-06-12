Genshin Impact Murals-Locations of all murals on the other side of the island and the sea





In the new Genshin Impact Side Quest, the island and the other side of the ocean send travelers across the newly added archipelago in search of murals. Travelers who complete the first stage of Act 2 in the Midsummer Island Adventure Event Quest will get the quest as soon as they find the first mural in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

All mural locations for quests across the island of Genshin Impact and on the sea side

These murals are scattered all over the island, but we went ahead and found them all for you. As this guide is an ongoing guide, for now there are two maps with icons showing where the murals of the sea and across these islands of the Golden Apple archipelago are located at Genshin Impact. For those who need a little more guidance, we’ll add a screenshot of each mural, so if you’re looking for it, bookmark this page.

When you find the mural, Paimon will instruct you to take a screenshot, so use the regular camera in the main menu. Once you’ve found all the murals, you’ll be taken to the Favonius Knights Library in Mondostadt. Head there, talk to Saeed and learn what happened to the lost traveler.

Northern half of the Golden Apple archipelago (twin and broken island)

All the icons with exclamation marks are murals in the northern half of the island. A full set of each screenshot is coming soon.

Southern half of the Golden Apple archipelago (Minacious and Pudding Islands)

All the icons with exclamation marks are murals in the northern half of the island. A full set of each screenshot is coming soon.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile.

