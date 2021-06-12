Will this BC innovation help drive tomorrow’s city?





Credit: Provided by UBC

Rendering of hydrogen filling stations in renewable energy hubs

UBC Renewable Energy Hub aims to transform the entire block into a smart power district by supplying clean fuel to electric and hydrogen vehicles.

Building as a huge rechargeable battery? In addition to providing clean and renewable electricity for zero-emission vehicles, regional innovation can help better manage the city.

The University of British Columbia’s School of Applied Sciences recently launched a renewable energy hub aimed at transforming city-sized blocks on university campuses into smart energy districts. Leading this effort is Walter Mérida, a professor of mechanical engineering. His Mérida Labs has secured $ 23 million in public and private funding.

The renewable energy hub will include a solar array over the UBC parking lot where Merida and his team retrofitted a two-way electric vehicle charging station. It also houses BC’s first refueling station for small and large hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, powered by an electrolytic cell that produces 100% renewable hydrogen from water and surplus electricity. Connecting everything is a 5G wireless platform that links the hub to other parts of the campus.

Merida explains that the project, which has been underway for several years, has three motives. The first is to find a way to connect renewable energies. “When the average person hears about clean and renewable energy, most of the time they actually hear about renewable power,” he says. “But I think the big challenge is that there are things that electricity alone can’t do.”

Huge battery

For example, moving large ships, trains, and airliners requires chemical fuels, says Merida. “Making steel, making fertilizers, and making many other things requires chemicals, and that’s why fossil fuels dominate.”

However, as renewable energy technologies advance, there is an opportunity to connect them to services such as the chemical sector and transportation. “Despite the growing number of electric vehicles, the vast majority of land transportation still relies on fossil fuels,” says Merida.

Second, Merida believes that as infrastructure and technology become smarter and interconnected, many new business models will emerge.

In Vancouver, electricity is relatively cheap, but parking is expensive. One idea behind renewable energy hubs is to use civil infrastructure and transportation systems in different ways, says Merida. “By collecting as many electric vehicles as possible in one multi-storey car park building and using part of the vehicle’s battery capacity as a storage device, you can basically create a huge battery without buying a huge battery. I did. “

The key is to make the car’s charging infrastructure reversible. According to Merida, it charges the vehicle as part of the cycle, after which 5-10% of the battery capacity of all electric vehicles in the multi-storey car park becomes available, sending power back to the grid. “In this way, assets that would otherwise sit there for eight or nine hours a day without doing anything suddenly become more active in the city-scale energy management system.”

What is your third motive? If you want your garage to use the battery capacity of your car, we recommend that you take a break from your parking fee or receive payment. “The elegance of managing that financial transaction is important,” says Merida. “Therefore, the third goal is to start looking at artificial intelligence and telecommunications technology and make it transparent and completely seamless to our customers.”

Credit: Provided by UBC

The project, which is scheduled to be completed next fall, will occupy an urban block.

The moment of hydrogen is here

Hydrogen power proponents have been accused of hype about the technology, as most of its production still contains coal and other fossil fuels. As a result, there are three categories of hydrogen. Gray, made from fossil fuels. Blue is produced from non-renewable energy and green is produced entirely from renewable resources.

“It’s a little disappointing to focus on this hydrogen color coding,” says Merida. “What really matters is carbon strength.”

Renewable energy hubs use electrolysis. It uses pure water and electricity to break down water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. “If the electricity is clean or renewable, there is a so-called green hydrogen pathway,” says Merida.

“Of course, ideally what we’re doing at UBC, we want to use solar, wind, and all sorts of low-carbon or zero-carbon power generation technologies to make hydrogen,” he adds. I will. “Only then can we confirm that hydrogen itself has zero emissions.”

Merida, which has been working on hydrogen generation since the 1990s, believes it is finally ready for the golden time. He points out the recent announcement of the Spanish electrolyzer Gigafactory. The project will eventually manufacture and test over 1 gigawatt of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers each year, based in US power solutions giant Cummins and one of the world’s largest energy companies, Bilbao. This is a joint effort by Iberdrola. This is finally happening beyond the demonstration programs and prototypes, “he says. “It is now becoming a mainstream commercial activity.”

Building a more environmentally friendly city

For renewable energy hubs, their charging infrastructure will be operational by the end of summer. The designed hydrogen refueling station will open in March next year and the rooftop solar array will continue by October 2022. “At the end of next year, we’ll see this ecosystem up and running,” says Merida.

If that happens, what’s next?

“Once we have demonstrated the safety, reliability, robustness, and operation of our technology, we will review the technology economic models (how these financial and economic models work) and move these projects to other cities around the world. And the country, “says Merida. “We are actively discussing with the municipalities around UBC and looking for ways to deploy these projects on an urban scale.”

Merida, which lists ports, airports, shopping centers and warehouses as potential targets, believes it fits into Vancouver’s Green Action Plan. In BC, 40% of greenhouse gas emissions are from transportation, and more than half are from large vehicles.

So far, the state’s incentive to buy zero-emission vehicles hasn’t hit the heavy-duty sector, according to Merida. “So I think this is in perfect agreement with some of the city’s goals for its own decarbonization, not only in transportation, but also in the constructed environment.”

Running in parallel with the public part of the Renewable Energy Hub project is UBC Lab’s work on breakthrough technology. “We expect spin-off companies and many innovations to come from these types of platforms,” he says. “I believe that much of the innovation in the 21st century comes from technology and system interfaces.”

Initially, the car wasn’t intended for a wheeled cell phone with a large battery, Merida said, but now it is. “Similarly, I think the built environment will begin to evolve into something more active. It’s not just a passive asset, it’s an active participation in optimizing the operation of the city.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos