Apple reaffirms privacy stance revealed in Trump’s investigation | WGN Radio 720





San Ramon, Calif. (AP) Apple is trying to protect its image as a protector of personal privacy, but was blindly handcuffed in an investigation by the Trump administration and handed over phone data from two Democrats. Claims to have been.

Apple responded to a news report on Friday detailing an aggressive attempt by the Justice Department to use its legal authority to identify leaks related to an investigation into the relationship between former President Donald Trump and Russia. Delivered a version of the event.

The Justice Department could persuade the Federal Grand Jury to issue a subpoena, resulting in Apple’s 2018 House Permanent Select Committee members Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell (both California Democratic Party). It was decided to submit metadata information, including general records of telephone and text. Both lawmakers were key figures on the committee investigating the relationship between Trump and Russia. Schiff is currently the chair of the panel.

According to the company, neither Schiff nor Swolwell knew that some of the information had been confiscated until May 5, after the series of gag orders finally expired.

It became clear that Apple was in compliance with the subpoena as it stepped up its marketing campaign to position privacy as a fundamental human right. Apple also raised the privacy burden when companies such as Facebook launched privacy controls on the iPhone in April as part of an effort to make it difficult for companies such as Facebook to track people’s online activities and sell ads. It was.

In a statement, Apple emphasized that it would continue to combat unreasonable legal demands on personal information and continue to provide information to its customers.

But in this case, Apple said it was bound by a confidentiality order signed by a federal judge and was not informed of anything about the investigation.

Without delving into the user’s account, it would have been virtually impossible for Apple to understand the intent of the information it needed, “said the company in Cupertino, California. We limited the information we did to the subscriber information of our account and did not provide any content such as emails or photos. “

Apple believes other technology companies may have faced similar legal requirements based on the wide range of requests received regarding customer or subscriber account information spanning 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. I have.

It remains unclear how many other businesses may have been involved in the Trump administration’s attempt to track down the leaked person.

In a statement, Microsoft acknowledges that it received at least one subpoena related to a personal email account in 2017. He said he notified the customer after the gag order had expired and found that he was a member of Congress. In such cases, the company said it would continue to aggressively pursue reforms that impose reasonable restrictions on government confidentiality.

Privacy experts are more annoyed by US law, which allows the Justice Department to obtain subpoenas in secret and keep them secret for years, rather than Apple’s limited response to requests. It was.

According to Alan Butler, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, subpoenas are a classic example of government abuse involving Apple.

Butler said it is very difficult, but not impossible, to challenge this type of subpoena. And if there was anything worth the challenge, it might have been these.

Apple’s response to the subpoena is not necessarily inconsistent with the company’s stance on the dignity of personal privacy, said Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights organization. This is because Apple’s privacy efforts are primarily aimed at protecting customers from online surveillance.

She believes the bigger problem is that US law allows the grand jury to issue subpoenas and then prevents Apple from warning affected people.

Mr. Korn said the overall confidentiality of this was an issue, as it all seemed to be a politically motivated investigation.

Apple has a history of fighting legal demands, especially when the Justice Department forces Apple to unlock an iPhone owned by one of the murderers in a shooting in San Bernardino, California in 2016. It is remarkable when.

Apple refused to cooperate, claiming to open a digital backdoor that threatens the security and privacy of all iPhone users. The legal confrontation ended when the FBI hired another company to unlock the iPhone associated with the shooting.

Butler said Apple really put a lot of money on the mouth at the time.

