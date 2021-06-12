Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Adds Side Story and Remastered Art





IGN’s Summer of Games has announced an enhanced version of the visual novel DDLC called Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. It includes new side stories and art.

Almost four years after the first release of Doki Doki Literature Club (DDLC), an enhanced version called Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is coming to the console with new side stories and art. Doki Doki Literature Club is considered one of the most unique and scary visual novel games ever.

Despite its cute aesthetic, Doki Doki Literature Club is well known for its horror side. The game story faces what it means for these characters to be in a video game, and there are many moments that have surprised many players. The Doki Doki Literature Club is very popular, many mods of the game have been created by enthusiastic fans, and one of the most famous is Monika After Story.

IGN’s Summer of Gaming unveiled Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, an extended console release of the original game. Includes 6 new side stories featuring each character. According to Dan Salvato, these stories are set outside the original game timeline and show how the character became close friends. The extension also includes a music player with 13 new songs, over 100 unlockable images, and improved HD visuals for the game. The game will be released on June 30 for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. In addition, a physical version with benefits such as character stander will be released. The digital version of the game is $ 15 and the physical version is $ 30.

The new content is called Side Story, a story of friendship and literature set outside the original game timeline. There are six side stories, one for each pair of characters, showing how they got to know each other. pic.twitter.com/eiv3qytWUV

Porting DDLC to the console raises the question of how some of the game’s memorable scenes will be treated and intended to be played on a PC. Dan Salvato tweeted last year that he plans to release more content for the Doki Doki Literature Club in the future. Perhaps this is what he was referring to at the time. Salvato also states that there is another original visual novel in production at the time, indicating that there are more projects in the work besides DDLC.

I’m still not sure if this next visual novel is similar to DDLC, but given that DDLC is known to overturn spoilers, it’s not surprising if this has a similar concept in mind. There is none. In the meantime, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus provides more insight into these characters through side stories. It’s been a while since the original game was released, but this new expansion of the Doki Doki Literature Club could help the game come back to new audiences when it’s released on June 30th. There is.

