How BOTW 2 Avoids First Game Story Failures





A direct sequel to the Zelda franchise is rare, and Breath of the Wild 2 offers the opportunity to remedy BOTW’s bare-bones story issues.

More information may be available when E3 2021 is finished. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news is back. Two years have passed since the announcement of the BOTW sequel, but so far we have only got a glimpse of the truth. Direct sequels rarely occur in the Zelda series. BOTW 2 has the potential to extend significantly on the ambitious foundations built by its predecessor, giving it the opportunity to provide a more engaging story.

Breath of the Wild is an impressive and versatile game. The world is ripe for exploration, the system responds almost comfortably to player input, and new tricks for linking are still being discovered. However, one of the few major complaints about lobbying against it is its minimalist story. Awakened from 100 years of sleep, Link is forced to rescue Princess Zelda, who has contained the disaster Ganon for a century in Hyrule Castle, as soon as possible. This has been presented as an urgent issue, but players can’t stop wandering around for dozens of hours, completely ignoring the story.

This is not necessarily a bad thing. It’s exploration that makes Breath of the Wild great, but the story feels like a retrofit compared to gameplay. Indeed, the ancient temples scattered around Hyrule were specially designed to help Link train himself in a confrontation with Ganon.

Breath of the Wild 2 is already ready for a better story

Now that Zelda has been saved from a century-long struggle with Calamity Ganon, the unique trailer of Breath of the Wild 2 already offers a more interesting narrative hook in the form of a mummified Ganondorf. With Link’s memory restored and he and Zelda clearly on a mission, BOTW 2 no longer has to provide players with a disjointed story told through flashbacks. The magic emanating from Ganondorf’s corpse is an urgent issue that can lead to real-time story events that can be more easily integrated with gameplay.

There are no great signs of what’s happening in the trailer, but obviously something is happening. Giving the player to investigate the ongoing mysteries, such as the purpose behind Mommy Ganon’s magic, is a perfectly compelling excuse for him to run the high rules again. Whatever happens in the trailer is definitely not good for Hyrule’s fate, but as the catastrophe has stopped (for the time being), the Breath of the Wild sequel is an opportunity to provide players with a more relevant and interesting story. there is.

