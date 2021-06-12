Justice ministry oversight investigates data seizures as House Democrats discuss the implications of leak investigations





The request arose when the Democratic Party of the House Information Task Force gave a briefing led by Chairman Adam Schiff. Members are trying to find out who the Justice Department and the Trump administration are behind in their efforts to seize their records, sources said.

The prosecution was looking for the source behind a news article about the contact between Russia and Trump officials.

Schumer and Durbin seek testimony from former Attorney General

Senate leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin have asked former Attorney Generals William Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify on the matter.

“If you refuse, you will be subject to a subpoena and will be forced to testify under an oath,” the Democratic Party said in a statement.

“This issue must not be partisan. Under the Constitution, Congress is an equal government agency and must be protected from excessive government. Schumer and Durbin said.

But Senate aides explained that the Democratic Party would need the support of at least one Republican in an evenly divided judicial committee to approve the subpoena.

Few Republicans so far have supported the news that the Trump Justice Department has investigated the Democratic Party of the House of Representatives, and whether they support efforts to have the two former Attorney Generals testify in the Senate.

However, the House of Representatives Democrats may issue subpoenas without the consent of the Republicans.

“We expect the Attorney General to provide a full account of these cases, and the Attorney General will inform relevant personnel of theirs,” said Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in a statement on Friday. We expect to be accountable for our actions. “If the Department of Justice does not make substantial progress towards these two goals, we, the Judiciary Committee, will intervene and work ourselves. I have no choice but to do it. “

Democrats ask Apple to determine if additional members have been targeted by the Justice Department

The Democratic Party of the Intelligence Commission plans to ask Apple to investigate whether additional members have been targeted by the Trump Justice Department, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Members provide staff with all the different numbers and accounts, and they ask Apple to return information about whether they were eligible for a DOJ subpoena.

A general “Apple notification” was sent to members whose records were confiscated on May 5, sources said. However, members are concerned that these common emails may be ignored, deleted, or placed in a spam folder.

Barr says Trump didn’t instruct him to target lawmakers

Mr. Barr does not remember the details of the leak investigation by lawmakers, according to people familiar with the matter. And Barr denied any knowledge of the move in an interview with Politico on Friday.

According to the person, the case considered by the prosecutor was recommended by career personnel in the criminal and other departments. The former Attorney General did not explain to Mr. Trump any of the leak investigations, but the president would raise the need for an investigation between Leak and the Attorney General, he said.

When Barr took office in 2019, a leak investigation into lawmakers was more than a year ago, but Barr was early on conservative about the fairness of the Justice Department’s handling of politically sensitive investigations. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Barr is skeptical of the leak and believes that without a thorough investigation, the ministry’s credibility will be jeopardized. A person familiar with the matter said.

According to Politico, while serving as prosecutor-general, Mr. Barr was “unaware that the Leak case required a record of members of the House of Representatives,” the investigation said.

“In each case, we didn’t know who we were investigating,” Barr told Politico. “I have never talked to Mr. Trump about the leak case. Mr. Trump never asked me anything specific.”

Republicans look for potential leaks

Leading Republicans issued a statement focusing on potential leaks that the Justice Department was investigating rather than methods, withholding judgments as to whether the ministry was in compliance with the rules.

“Both confidential information leaks and abuse of power are serious crimes and have severe consequences,” said Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Republican leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We are the Department of Justice. Knows that the Senate can abuse its powers, just as it did when it secretly spy on the Trump camp and conducted intelligence activities. Confidential information owned by the Senate could be leaked to the press. I also know that there is a litigation with the classified Carter Page FISA-a product of its abuse. “

He added that the DOJ had previously investigated lawmakers.

“The investigation of parliamentarians and staff is nothing new, especially when it comes to leaks,” Grasley said in a statement.

Utah Republican Chris Stewart tuned in to this sentiment.

“I have been concerned about the leakage of confidential information for many years and have expressed concern. The leakage undermines our national security, undermines the trust between government officials and the American people, and is completely inaccurate. Very often, if not deceptive, “Stewart, a member of the Intelligence Committee, said in a statement:

“We support the investigation of confidential information leaks,” he added. “If the Department of Justice is acting within the legal limits, members of the Information Commission should not be exempt from proper investigation.”

The White House calls the press “horrifying”

In the first camera reaction of the Biden administration on Friday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called the press “horrifying.”

“The report of the Attorney General’s actions under Donald Trump is horrifying,” Bedingfield said during an MSNBC appearance from Cornwall, England.

Bedingfield suggested that President Joe Biden’s relationship with the Justice Department was “very different” from his predecessor, calling for a “abuse of power” against the Trump administration’s Justice Department, and the Biden Administration’s Justice Department said. It operates in a very, very different way, “he added. “

Biden said he “respects the independence of the Justice Department, which is a crucial part of the Justice Department’s way of governing.”

Swolwell and Trump say they have “weaponized” the Justice Department

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose data was confiscated by the Trump administration, said Mr. Trump “armed” the Justice Department.

“This is about everyday Americans who don’t want the government to arm law enforcement because of their political beliefs,” Swarwell told CNN’s Jim Sciutto in the “news room.”

When asked by Skiat on Friday if he had leaked confidential information about the investigation, Swolwell replied, “No, never.”

This story has been updated with additional reports.

CNN’s Betsy Klein, Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Ryan Nobles, Brian Fung, Evan Perez and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos